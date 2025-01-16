Julia Stiles Favors Pastel Hues in Silk Adam Lippes Jumpsuit at ‘Wish You Were Here’ New York Screening

Spring has arrived early for Julia Stiles, who wore a pastel jumpsuit at a New York screening of her new film “Wish You Were Here” on Wednesday. In theaters Friday, the romantic drama marks Stiles’ directorial debut.

Stiles selected a blue silk Adam Lippes design, which featured a plunging neckline and a wide-leg silhouette. She accessorized with metallic pumps, a dainty gold necklace and diamond-encrusted starburst earrings.

Julia Stiles at a New York screening of “Wish You Were Here” on Jan. 15.

Wearing her dirty blond tresses straightened, her makeup consisted of tan eye shadow, coral blush and a pink-nude lip.

Stiles was accompanied by her husband, Preston J. Cook, with whom she shares three children. The couple married in 2017.

Based on Renée Carlino’s novel, “Wish You Were Here” stars Isabelle Fuhrman and Mena Massoud, with Jennifer Grey and Kelsey Grammer in supporting roles.

Julia Stiles and Preston Cook at a New York screening of “Wish You Were Here” on Jan. 15.

Stiles has been known to favor Christian Siriano designs, having worn a black one-shoulder dress by the “Project Runway” winner at the 2024 Gotham Awards in December. She also sat front row alongside Lindsay Lohan and “Abbott Elementary” star Quinta Brunson at his fall 2023 fashion show.

The Gotham Awards typically mark the beginning of awards season. A-listers including Jessica Chastain, Demi Moore and Nicole Kidman gathered to celebrate independent film, with A24’s “Sing Sing” sweeping both major acting categories and “Nickel Boys” taking home two top honors, including Breakthrough Performer for Brandon Wilson.

“I think when we have smaller budgets, often it gives you greater creativity,” Moore told WWD. “I think it’s essential, especially for giving young, creative filmmakers a chance.”

Julia Stiles at a New York screening of “Wish You Were Here” on Jan. 15.

