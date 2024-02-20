Julian Assange supporters gather outside court as extradition hearing starts

Stella Assange, the wife of Julian Assange, arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice in London Photograph: Yui Mok/PA

Protesters have gathered outside court in support of Julian Assange as the WikiLeaks founder launches his latest attempt to fight his extradition to the US.

A two-day hearing in the high court in London will consider whether Australian-born Assange, who has been held in Belmarsh prison for almost five years, can be granted leave to appeal against an extradition decision made in 2022 by the then home secretary, Priti Patel.

Speaking at a press conference last week, his wife, Stella Assange, said that if the appeal was unsuccessful, Assange would apply to the European court of human rights for a rule 39 order to stop extradition while it considers his case.

Assange has requested to appear in court in person but is expected to appear via video link from Belmarsh.

On Tuesday morning, hundreds of golden ribbons with the words “Free Julian Assange now!” were tied to the main fence outside the Royal Courts of Justice as well as the surrounding gates and trees.

Protesters were waving Australian flags, holding placards with the words “Free Julian Assange” and “drop the charges”, and chanting: “There is only one decision – no extradition,” and: “US, UK, hands off Assange.”

On a stage outside the courts, Stella Assange thanked protesters and said: “Please keep on showing up, be there for Julian and for us, until Julian is free.”

The crowd chanted: “Free Julian Assange,” in response.

She said: “We have two big days ahead, We don’t know what to expect, but you’re here because the world is watching. They just cannot get away with this. Julian needs his freedom and we all need the truth.”

Earlier, Tim Dawson, the deputy general secretary of the International Federation of Journalists, took to the stage. He said: “Be under no illusions, if this prosecution is successful, other vital cases will never come to light.”

“Free Julian Assange, support journalism and safeguard free speech,” he finished, to claps and cheers from the audience.

Under US proceedings revived during Donald Trump’s presidency, Assange faces 17 charges of espionage and one charge of computer misuse for his alleged role in obtaining and disclosing classified material.

Assange’s lawyers will argue that his extradition would amount to punishment for political opinions. They are also expected to claim that the decision would violate the European convention on human rights, including his right to free speech.

Disclosures by WikiLeaks exposed details of US activities in Iraq and Afghanistan, and included video footage of a helicopter attack by US forces that killed 11 people including two Reuters journalists.

His lawyers say that if convicted of the US charges Assange could receive a prison term of up to 175 years. Earlier this month, in a separate case, Joshua Schulte, a former CIA officer, was imprisoned for 40 years for passing classified material to WikiLeaks.

Assange is accused of conspiring with the US army whistleblower Chelsea Manning to hack into a Pentagon computer and of releasing secret diplomatic cables and military files.

Manning had her sentence commuted by Barack Obama and was released after seven years in prison.

In 2012, Assange was granted political asylum by Ecuador after the courts ruled he should be extradited to Sweden as part of a rape investigation that was later dropped.

He was arrested in 2019 when Ecuador’s government withdrew his asylum status. He was then jailed for skipping bail when he first took shelter inside the embassy.

He has been held in Belmarsh while the extradition battle with the US continues.

A judge in London initially blocked Assange’s transfer to the US on the grounds that he was likely to kill himself if held in harsh American prison conditions. A subsequent court cleared the way for the move after the US authorities provided assurances over his treatment.