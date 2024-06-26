Julian Assange saga comes to a close as he pleads guilty in US deal

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has pleaded guilty to one charge at a US court on a remote island in the Pacific in a deal that will free him and resolve a long-running legal case over the publication of classified documents.

Assange appeared before a judge in the US territory of the Northern Mariana Islands just after midnight on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to a single felony charge after the US dropped 17 other espionage charges against him.

It follows the publication of a trove of leaked documents relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.

The hearing took place in Saipan because of Assange’s opposition to travelling to the continental US and the court’s proximity to Australia, prosecutors said.

He is expected to later fly to his native Australia to be reunited with his wife, two young sons and other members of the family.

The move follows his dramatic release from Belmarsh Prison in London on Monday where he has spent five years, largely in solitary confinement, fighting extradition.

The plea deal brings to an end a criminal case of international intrigue and to the US government’s pursuit of a publisher whose secret-sharing website made him a cause celebre among many press freedom advocates who said he acted as a journalist to expose US military wrongdoing.

US prosecutors have repeatedly asserted that his actions broke the law and put the country’s national security at risk.

The leaks detailed thousands of civilian deaths as a result of the Afghanistan and Iraq conflicts, and implicated American armed forces in the killing of innocent bystanders, including a father and two Reuters journalists during an air strike on Baghdad in July 2007.

Meanwhile, in November 2010, Sweden issued a European arrest warrant for Assange for allegations of sexual assault – prosecutors eventually discontinued their investigation in 2019.

Assange will pay half a million US dollars (£394,000) for a chartered flight from Stansted, accompanied by a WikiLeaks lawyer, a representative of the Australian government and a medic to check on his health.

WikiLeaks has launched a fundraising campaign to pay for the flight which has so far raised more than £250,000.

Assange’s wife Stella said on Tuesday her relief at his release was coupled with anger that he had spent so long in prison.

She told the PA news agency that she travelled to Australia with the couple’s two young sons Gabriel and Max on Sunday when it became clear that Assange would be freed.

Julian Assange stopped off in Thailand on his way back to Australia (Screengrab/WikiLeaks/PA)

Speaking from Australia, Mrs Assange said: “It is hard to believe that Julian has been in prison for so long. It had become normalised. I am grateful to the people who made this possible but I am also angry that it ever came to this.

“Overall I am elated but I cannot believe it is actually happening until I see Julian.”

Mrs Assange said her husband’s release would not have happened without the intervention of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who has been increasingly vocal in demands for the United States to drop charges against Assange.

“The public climate has shifted and everyone understands that Julian has been the victim,” she said.

Stella Assange staged a long campaign for her husband’s freedom (Lucy North/PA)

She had a video call with her husband from Sydney, showing him pictures of the Opera House.

In a High Court order, Dame Victoria Sharp and Mr Justice Johnson said Assange left the jurisdiction of England and Wales at 6.36pm on Monday, after the plea agreement was signed on June 19.

The judges added that it was “anticipated that a plea will be entered and accepted on Wednesday June 26 2024, after which the United States have undertaken to withdraw the extradition request”.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said a bail hearing for Assange was held in private on June 20.

Details of the hearing have been shrouded in secrecy, with the CPS refusing to provide further information and court listings staff having no knowledge of it, and unable to find any record of it taking place.

The PA news agency has since established the hearing took place at 4pm at Westminster Magistrates’ Court before the chief magistrate, senior district judge Paul Goldspring, who took a judicial decision for this to take place behind closed doors under Criminal Procedure Rules and the Contempt of Court Act 1981. This means, at present, no further information on the contents of the hearing can be made public.

"The world is a little better and a little less unfair today. Julian Assange is free after 1901 days in prison. His release and return home, albeit belatedly, represent a victory for democracy and the fight for press freedom." – President of Brazil https://t.co/0LBs7IK9dV — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) June 25, 2024

In a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, just after midnight on Tuesday, the official WikiLeaks account said Assange was released from Belmarsh Prison on Monday morning “after having spent 1,901 days there”.

The statement continued: “He … was released at Stansted airport during the afternoon, where he boarded a plane and departed the UK.

Stella Assange married Julian Assange in Belmarsh Prison in 2022 (PA)

“This is the result of a global campaign that spanned grass-roots organisers, press freedom campaigners, legislators and leaders from across the political spectrum, all the way to the United Nations.

“This created the space for a long period of negotiations with the US Department of Justice, leading to a deal that has not yet been formally finalised.”

Video posted to X by WikiLeaks showed Assange, seated and dressed casually in jeans and a shirt, discussing the text on a sheet of paper.

He is then shown walking up steps onto a Vista Jet aircraft.

GOOD NEWS: Julian Assange is on his way to freedom. Thank you to all those who have campaigned with us for #Assange over the years. The fight for press freedom continues ✊ pic.twitter.com/nkOZyzc4cp — Amnesty International (@amnesty) June 25, 2024

A letter to the United States chief judge of the District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands Ramona V Manglona, as seen by the PA news agency, also confirmed Assange intends to return to Australia once proceedings conclude.

Mr Assange was granted bail by the High Court in London and released from Belmarsh Prison on Monday following negotiations with US authorities over a plea deal, WikiLeaks said (Screengrab/WikiLeaks/PA)

The WikiLeaks statement thanked “all who stood by us, fought for us, and remained utterly committed in the fight for his freedom”.

It said: “After more than five years in a 2×3 metre cell, isolated 23 hours a day, he will soon reunite with his wife Stella Assange, and their children, who have only known their father from behind bars.

“WikiLeaks published ground-breaking stories of government corruption and human rights abuses, holding the powerful accountable for their actions. As editor-in-chief, Julian paid severely for these principles, and for the people’s right to know.

“As he returns to Australia, we thank all who stood by us, fought for us, and remained utterly committed in the fight for his freedom. Julian’s freedom is our freedom.”

Assange had been locked in a lengthy legal battle in the UK over his extradition, which saw him enter and live in the Ecuadorean Embassy in London in 2012 before his detention in Belmarsh Prison.

In a January 2021 ruling, then-district judge Vanessa Baraitser said Assange should not be sent to the US, citing a real and “oppressive” risk of suicide, while ruling against him on all other issues.

Later that year, US authorities won a High Court bid to overturn this block, paving the way towards Assange’s extradition.

Assange was due to bring his own challenge to the High Court in London in early July after he was recently given the go-ahead to challenge the original judge’s dismissal of parts of his case.

His release from prison comes days ahead of his 53rd birthday on July 3.