Julian Lennon: ‘I’m not part of the Beatles inner circle – I never have been’

Born in Liverpool, Julian Lennon, 61, was raised almost solely by his mother Cynthia, but has spent his adult years labouring to get out from under the shadow of his famous father, John. Already a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, children’s author, documentary film-maker and philanthropist, he’s now moved into fine art photography with a glossy new book, Life’s Fragile Moments. Spanning more than 20 years of work, it includes reportage taken while travelling the world for his charity, the White Feather Foundation; a closeup of his half-brother, Sean Lennon, taken on tour; and candid glimpses of a royal wedding. He lives in Monaco.

How did you get interested in photography?

I think I was about 11 years old when I first went out to the US to see Dad, and he had a very simple brown leather Polaroid camera that he used a fair amount – I have it here. I was really fascinated. That immediacy was exciting. I tried becoming a photographer with film, but always had problems – although I have great patience on some levels I have little in other circumstances. Then digital came along.

Have you had any formal training?

Hell no, I’ve always done everything organically. I never learned to read and write music. I’m self-taught and I prefer it that way. Most photographers know exactly what they’re aiming for; I don’t know what I’ve got until I look later at the photos. If I knew what I was doing I think I’d lose that spark, that creativity.

The book’s cover image is of Charlene Wittstock, getting ready to marry Prince Albert II of Monaco.

That was truly bizarre. Charlene was in this very small room with the hairdresser, the hairdresser’s assistant, the makeup artist, the makeup artist’s assistant – it was like a beehive. She was looking thoroughly stunned and said to me: “I’m not sure I can do this.” And I was going: “Wait, what do you mean? The photos, the wedding?” I said: “Listen, I don’t know what I’m doing either really, but this is historic, you’re going to become a princess.”

You take the high road, you be the better person and try to learn from all the crap that’s thrown at you

Is that your reflection caught in the mirror?

I’m actually in a few. It’s like where’s Waldo, only it’s where’s Jules?

The captions are very chatty and longer than most. Any chance you’ll write a memoir?

I am beginning to. I felt it would be nice to tell my side of the story but it’s not going to be your standard autobiographical book. I want something based more on art and emotions.

What drives you?

It had always been, “John Lennon’s son, John Lennon’s son”, and I’m going, for f’s sake. I said, what I need to do for me, first and foremost, is to build up a body of work, a foundation that I can stand on, that nobody can take away from me. And I continue to do so. It’s not to show off, it’s just to prove to myself that I can actually do this stuff. I’m not interested in fighting other people’s opinions.

Your last album was Jude in 2022. Do you have any new music projects on the go?

I put a band together at the end of last year and did some rehearsals in Los Angeles, and I was amazed at how great we sounded. The idea was to hit a couple of the American late-night TV shows and the likes of Graham Norton and Jools Holland, but sadly nobody would have me on, so that was a bit of a letdown. I’m not saying I’m leaving music alone but I was heartbroken by that, I still am.

What do you make of the recent resurgence in interest in the Beatles? I’m thinking of Peter Jackson’s Get Back, the restored Let It Be, Martin Scorsese’s Beatles ’64…

It’s news to me half the time. I’m not part of the inner circle – I never have been. You have to realise that when Dad left, when I was between three and five (it was a bit of a process), it was just mum and me, and we had nothing to do with the Beatles or Dad. I visited him on the odd occasion but we were very much on the outside. I’m thankful that Sean and I get on like a house on fire – we’re best buddies and he tells me what he can, but things are pretty secret on the Beatles front.

That must feel strange even now.

Extraordinarily strange but I’m not upset about it. I’d rather be excited and impressed by what they did and continue to do. As a fan, I’m just as curious as anybody else, although I do find myself going, how is it possible that there’s another Beatles film?

You seem remarkably sanguine. How do you manage it?

I think it was Mum, watching how she handled what she was dealt with love and grace and positivity. I saw that that’s the only way forward. You take the high road, you be the better person and try to learn from all the crap that’s thrown at you. Without question, I’ve had my moments of depression and I still deal with some very serious anxiety on occasion, but the only way is to push yourself through. Wallowing’s no good – been there, done that.

Have you ever made a New Year resolution and stuck to it?

I’ve done life resolutions. The biggest was giving up smoking. When the bans started coming in I didn’t want anybody telling me I couldn’t smoke, so I told myself. I was one of the heaviest smokers you would ever meet. I’ve always been quite shy, so I could sit at a bar and a cigarette would be a best friend and a guard. I quit cold turkey and fell into a deep depression for a couple of years but I’ve stuck to it.

Any tips on staying optimistic in 2025?

God help us! Well, you’ve got to think, what would it be like if you didn’t do anything, if you weren’t positive? What if you don’t write that book, what if you don’t take those photographs telling the truth from the other side of the world, what if you don’t make those documentaries that give people options or understanding – what would happen if that was the case? There’s only one choice in my book. Stay the course, believe that things can be better.