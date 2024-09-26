Julianne Hough Calls Anna Delvey's Viral “Dancing with the Stars” Elimination 'Iconic'

The convicted con artist was eliminated after week two of the reality dance competition

Disney/Eric McCandless Julianne Hough, Anna Delvey, Ezra Sosa

Anna Delvey will forever be an icon in Julianne Hough's eyes!

A day after the convicted con artist, 33, said she would be taking "nothing" away from her time on Dancing with the Stars following her elimination from the show, Hough reacted to the moment on Instagram.

Sharing a clip from the show's Tuesday, Sept. 24, telecast, the Dancing with the Stars host wrote: "There you have it….. ICONIC 🤣☠️."

The caption referenced her immediate response during the broadcast, in which she said, "There you have it, absolutely nothing," and co-host Alfonso Ribeiro said, "You had fun; stop it."

While the episode also saw Tori Spelling and her partner Pasha Pashkov eliminated, Delvey's elimination — and overall casting on the show's season 33 — continues to garner attention.

Related: Julianne Hough Says She Is 'So Obsessed' with Anna Delvey’s Dancing with the Stars Casting

Hough's post was filled with mixed comments from fans and fellow celebrities.

Perez Hilton wrote, "She shouldn’t have been on the show! Not iconic!!"

Disney/Eric McCandless Ezra Sosa and Anna Delvey dancing during week 2 of 'DWTS'

Fellow dancer and Dancing with the Stars alum Keo Motsepe commented, "Hhahahahahahhahahahahhahahahahahhahahahahahahhahahahah she said NOTHING wow 🤯."

Delvey's dance partner, Ezra Sosa, who had been promoted to a pro dancer this season, rose to her defense, commenting, "I think she was referring to anything you’d be taking away 'physically.' "

While PEOPLE didn't get to speak with Delvey following her elimination, she previously shared with PEOPLE following the season 33 premiere that while she felt she "could have done better," she had a "great experience."

Sosa opened up about Delvey's first week on the show in a TikTok video, expressing that she hid in the bathroom crying after the premiere amid the backlash.

Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, rose to notoriety for posing as a wealthy German heiress and using her social standing to defraud wealthy people, banks, and hotels. She was arrested in 2017 and convicted of grand larceny in the first, second and third degree as well as theft of services in 2019.

Related: Where Is Anna Delvey Now? All About the Fake Heiress’ Life After Prison

That May, she was sentenced to four to 12 years in state prison, fined $24,000, and ordered to pay restitution of about $199,000.

Disney/Andrew Eccles Anna Delvey

After her sentence was cut short when she was released in 2021 for good behavior, she paid restitution to her victims using $320,000 she received from Netflix for rights to adapt her life story into the series Inventing Anna, per Insider.

After her her release, she was taken into custody by ICE for violating the terms of her visa. She has been living under house arrest in New York City while fighting her deportation case. She told PEOPLE before the start of the season that she "had to request ICE for permission to travel out of state."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dancing with the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and can be streamed the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.