Julianne Hough Says She Has ‘Unfinished Business’ After Releasing Songs for New Novel: ‘Probably More Music Coming’
"I feel more clarity and understanding of what matters to me and what I want to put out into the world … I feel creative. I feel so in love," Hough tells PEOPLE. In 2020, while going through what she calls a “huge transformational period,” Hough asked herself, “How can I create something that I can pour my experiences into without giving all of my details away, but that we'll all be able to relate to?”