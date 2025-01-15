Julie Bowen to Star in World Premiere of Larissa FastHorse’s ‘Fake It Until You Make It’ at Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles (EXCLUSIVE)

Julie Bowen will star in the Center Theatre Group’s world premiere of playwright Larissa FastHorse’s “Fake It Until You Make It.”

The production, directed by Michael John Garcés and running Jan. 29-Mar. 9 at the Mark Taper Forum in downtown Los Angeles, also includes Noah Bean (David Mamet’s “Romance”), Eric Stanton Betts (“Holiday Down Under”), Tonantzin Carmelo (NBC’s “La Brea”), Brandon Delsid (Amazon Prime’s “This is Me … Now”) and Dakota Ray Hebert (Marvel’s “Echo”). “Fake It Until You Make It” is a co-production with Arena Stage, Washington D.C.

The comedy follows a group of people working in the non-profit sector. “Meet Wynona, the Native American proprietor of N.O.B.U.S.H., and River, her white counterpart at Indigenous Nations Soaring,” reads a press release about the premiere. “Their escalating rivalry ensnares colleagues and bystanders, leading to the unraveling of secrets that highlight the absurdities of ambition and authenticity. Amidst the laughter, genuine connections form, emphasizing the value of unexpected paths to success. ‘Fake It Until You Make It’ takes an absurd look at what defines who we are, and the lengths some people will go through to change it.”

Amy Brenneman will replace Bowen when the play transfers to the Kreeger Theater at Arena Stage, Washington D.C. from April 3-May 4.

“After re-opening the Mark Taper Forum in the fall, we are excited to partner with our friends at Arena Stage and get back to what the Taper has been celebrated for over the course of its history—and that’s by continuing to be the home for bold world premiere productions,” CTG artistic director Snehal Desai said in a statement Wednesday morning. “I am particularly thrilled that L.A.’s own Larissa FastHorse and her new comedy, ‘Fake It Until You Make It,’ will be making its premiere at CTG this season. We are already laughing out loud in the rehearsal room with this incredible cast as they bring this fantastic and hilarious play to life and we can’t wait to share it with all of you.”

“Fake It Until You Make It” is an Edgerton Foundation Commission that was awarded to the CTG, which commissioned the play.

“Arena Stage is delighted to collaborate with Center Theatre Group on this hijinks-filled world-premiere comedy, featuring a fierce and funny ensemble that will rollick audiences from coast to coast,” said Arena Stage artistic director Hana S. Sharif. “Larissa FastHorse’s writing exposes the fragile yet ruthless underbelly of the nonprofit sector, where coworking and culture clash. In a town that runs on identity politics, Larissa dares to unmask us all.”

Tickets for “Fake It Until You Make It” are available through CenterTheatreGroup.org, Audience Services at (323) 972-4400 or in person at the Center Theatre Group Box Offices at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles.

