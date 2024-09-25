Julie Chrisley Was Housed in Multiple Coed Facilities in Georgia Before Resentencing Hearing

Julie's lawyer described her as an "average prisoner" who got jobs and certificates while serving her time before her 84-month sentence was upheld

Tommy Garcia/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Julie Chrisley

Details are emerging about what life in prison has been like for Julie Chrisley as of late.

At her resentencing hearing at the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia in downtown Atlanta on Wednesday, Sept. 25, while her two eldest children Savannah Chrisley and Chase Chrisley were sitting in the gallery, Julie’s attorney Alex Little revealed her recent living conditions.

Little explained that over the past five weeks, the Chrisley Knows Best alum, 51, had been transported to multiple locations and held in coed facilities ahead of her resentencing.

He added that Julie was not allowed access to the outside beyond an hour a day for the time leading up to the hearing. Additionally, the lawyer argued that his client had been working in the prison and had been an “average prisoner” who received multiple certificates during her time behind bars.

Paul Archuleta/Getty Julie Chrisley

Julie, who changed her hair from her well-known blonde to brown, then spoke: “I would like to say I’ve had years to think about what I’ve wanted to say and I’m sorry for my actions and situations that let us to where we are today.”

“I’ve had 20 months in prison, but it has been much more leading up to the trial and I apologize for my actions that led to where we are today,” she added. “I have done everything I can do to get closer to my family. I’ve taken tests for new skills, such as driving a forklift and serving food in proper ways… this has been the most difficult part of my life. I can’t ever repay my children for what they’ve had to go through and for that, I am so sorry.”

Julie was seen crying in the courtroom, along with her daughter Savannah Chrisley, who continuously wiped away her tears while listening to her mother speak.

Tommy Garcia/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank (l-r) Faye Chrisley, Chase Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Chloe Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley

The judge then upheld Julie’s 84-month sentence. Recognizing the letters she had received from Julie’s children and their licensed therapist, the judge did not see it as a reason to throw out Julie’s original punishment.

“I am concerned about the children, but all due respect you don’t get a pass from criminal conduct because you’re a parent,” the judge said.

PEOPLE has reached out to the Chrisley family's representative and attorney for comment.

The Chrisley family matriarch was previously sentenced to seven years in prison in November 2022 while her husband Todd Chrisley received a 12-year sentence for fraud and tax evasion. That December, they began their appeals before reporting to prison in January 2023.

In June 2024, 55-year-old Todd’s sentence was upheld, but Julie’s appeal was granted due to insufficient evidence.

