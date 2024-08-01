July 2024 was Sacramento's hottest month on record
July 2024 was downtown Sacramento's hottest month on record, with average temperatures beating the previous record set in August 2020 by two degrees.
Shaun Allen walks by a pair of rain barrels and the grassy lawn he seeded by hand, and rounds the corner of his rural Queens County home: an 11.5-metre recreational vehicle."This is my little piece of paradise," Allen said in a recent interview. "Just like a pioneer in the olden days, that's how I feel."Allen is among a growing number of Nova Scotians turning to RVs or travel trailers as permanent housing. As rents have spiked amid a shortage of accommodations, some have found getting an RV and
The Region of Waterloo is being criticized for plowing down a corn crop on land it recently purchased in Wilmot Township.But the region says the work is a necessary step to complete studies on the land.In a photo circulating on social media, farm machinery can be seen plowing over crops, sparking outrage from Wilmot landowners and supporters who are not in favour of the region's plans to buy land in the township. The land was recently sold to the region as part of its plan to acquire 770 acres i
Among conservationists, these creatures are considered “influential ambassadors for wildlife.”
The National Hurricane Center is continuing to track a tropical wave in the Atlantic that could develop into Tropical Storm Debby.
A duo of bear cubs was captured on camera trying their hands, or paws, at a backyard ninja course in California.
The B.C. Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) says it had to kill two black bears on July 24 after the bears tried to access coolers and tents at a popular music festival in B.C.Conservation officers say they received multiple reports of bears accessing tents in the Shambhala festival area in the days leading up to the festival."A COS trap was set nearby, but no bears were captured," the service said in an emailed statement to CBC News. "Additional reports of bears frequenting the festival site
Keep your eyes on the sky this week as meteor showers and auroras light up the night!
HALIFAX — Tiny grains of sand from the Sahara Desert are to blame for the almost month-long lull in this year's Atlantic hurricane season, scientists say. But it could soon come to an end.
The fast-moving Jasper, Alta., wildfire was fuelled by a web of extreme conditions that converged into what experts described as a monstrous fire, serving as a disastrous example of what's become increasingly common across Canada's boreal forest.
The August long weekend is upon us, and we've got your coast-to-coast forecast to make the most of this second to last summer holiday
Industry executives have called the disclosure standards in Bill C-59 "so vague as to lack meaning."
At the peak of the summer tourism season, the Jasper townsite is empty.A dangerously fast-moving wildfire forced 25,000 residents, visitors and seasonal workers to flee the community inside one of Canada's best-known national parks last week, leaving local businesses in the tourist town facing an uncertain road to recovery.Before last week's fire, Candace Broughton operated Jasper Motorcycle Tours out of 610 Patricia Street — one of the buildings confirmed to be destroyed in the blaze.Broughton
Despite protests by animal rights activists, an alpine Italian province on Tuesday confirmed the killing of a mother bear believed to be responsible for an attack on a French hiker earlier this month. The alpine province of Trento, which enjoys a large degree of autonomy from the Italian government, has been at the center of controversy over the culling of brown bears that it says have encroached too confidently in human territory in recent years.
A shortage of gas needed to fly certain small aircraft has grounded some B.C. businesses and their customers. Sara Langlois with Skydive Salmon Arm said her team learned about the shortage about two weeks ago."At the moment, we are shut down until the fuel situation gets sorted," she told CBC's Daybreak South host Chris Walker Tuesday morning. She estimates it costs her business about $3,000 a day — however, she says the business only operates on weekends. Avgas is the aviation fuel used in smal
The municipal authorities in Montpellier have announced a rare white rhinoceros was born in the city's zoo at the weekend, a first for the wildlife park in the south of France. In a statement released on Wednesday, the management of Lunaret Zoo on the outskirts of Montpellier said: "On Saturday 20 July, after 16 months of waiting, the park's teams were delighted to announce the birth of a baby rhinoceros."Nola, an 8.5-year-old female, and Troy, a 13.5-year-old male, had mated more than a year ag
Lakes are dry and fields are scorched by heat in Sicily, but water is still gushing copiously for tourists. After an almost totally rain-free year on the Italian island, fountains inside Agrigento's famous archaeological park are still flowing, and pools in rows of hotels are full. Like many Mediterranean islands, people in Sicily are used to long spells without rain, but human-caused climate change has made weather more erratic, and droughts can be longer and more frequent. (AP Video: Paolo Santalucia, Production: Paolo Santalucia and Leila El Zabri)
A tiny pest leaving behind a graveyard of trees across Canadian forests may have helped stoke some conditions for the devastating fire in Jasper, Alta., but the biggest drivers were heat and dryness, climate and forest scientists say. Mackenzie Gray reports on the factors that exacerbated the blaze.
Emergency responders sprung into action overnight Monday to rescue residents in flooded areas of northeast Vermont after more exceptional rainfall hit the state.
Slow moving thunderstorms expected across southern Quebec will pose a threat for localized flooding this afternoon and evening
A Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) survey has determined the tornado that touched down near Perth, Ont., last week was a class EF1, with wind speeds to a maximum of 150 kilometres per hour, according to executive director David Sills. Researchers visited Perth over the weekend to classify the tornado that landed nearby and assess the damage it caused. They conducted a drone survey, heard first-hand accounts, and watched video footage taken by the public.Sills said the classification of EF1 was a