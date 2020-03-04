A base jump paralyzed him, so he became the world's best para-bobsledder

A wooden livingroom table can barely hold all the accolades Lonnie Bissonnette has won. But he has to find room to squeeze in his latest honour — this season's para-bobsledding world cup.

His hefty glass trophies clink against one another as he shifts them around. The new one fits, but just barely, with merely a millimetre to spare. This trophy is his fourth overall world cup win.

"My kids keep kidding me that I gotta get something a little more solid than that table," he jokes.

Bissonnette came to para-bobsledding after a base jumping accident left him paralyzed in 2004. He was jumping off an Idaho bridge when his parachute line tangled around his foot and he slammed into the river below. It was a devastating injury for the adrenaline junkie, who was well-known among competitive skydivers and base jumpers for pushing boundaries.

Now relying on a wheelchair, he was eager to find a sport compatible with his new circumstances, but none were extreme enough. That's until he was sent sliding in a bobsled.

"The very first run I went down the bobsled track, I was like, 'Oh my god, this is amazing, this is so cool,'" he said. "It felt exactly the same way as it did the first jump I made, the first skydive I made. I was hooked immediately."

He continues to skydive and base jump in his wheelchair in the summer, but para-bobsledding has allowed him to keep competing. He quickly learned there were many parallels and a similar skill set between sliding and jumping.

"In skydiving, it's high speed, high adrenaline and you need to be able to take that adrenaline and use it to focus as opposed to allow it to control you. And bobsled's the same thing."

He compares the two turning ropes he has inside his bobsled to the two ropes used to help parachute.

"All of those skills are things I've been doing for 20 years. All I had to do was apply them to a different sport."

'Scares a lot of people away'

The fledgling sport is still a relatively new one, with the world cup circuit only existing since 2015. The International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation's para-bobsledding roster for 2019-20 season lists just 33 sledders from 17 different countries.

Despite a fierce fight to be included, it's not a Paralympic sport. It was provisionally slated to be included in the 2022 games in Beijing but the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) axed those plans after it said the sport fell short of requirements around the number of participating athletes.

