The Jump's future revealed by Channel 4 after Beth Tweddle lawsuit

Don't expect to see any celebrities hitting the slopes on Channel 4's The Jump anytime soon.

The reality competition that became more notorious for racking up contestant injuries than anything that actually happened on screen has been shelved for the last two years, and it doesn't sound like it'll be back any time soon.

The Mirror asked Channel 4 programming chief Ian Katz if plans were in the works to bring back The Jump - likely spurred on by the success of rival ITV's own injury-prone winter sports hit Dancing on Ice - but it seems unlikely.

"You can never say never, but we’ve got no plans," Katz admitted.

That might be because it was reported last week that former contestant Beth Tweddle intends to sue the makers of The Jump for fracturing two vertebrae while training for the show two years ago.

"I’m not sure I’ll ever be 100% again," the artistic gymnast explained. "The effects of my accident still interrupt my daily life and aside from the severe physical injuries at the start, the hardest part of the recovery process has been the psychological element, dealing with and processing the whole accident and the aftermath of what happened."

Other memorable injuries throughout the course of the show included Tina Hobley dislocating her elbow, breaking her arm and damaging both her shoulder and knee, while Ola Jordan suffered leg damage and Sir Bradley Wiggins fractured his leg.

The current, and potentially final, champion of The Jump is Spencer Matthews, who won the finals over rival Louis Smith in March 2017.

