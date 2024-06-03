June 25 Colorado primary election ballots go in the mail this week

ABC News

A plurality of Americans, 50%, think former President Donald Trump's guilty verdict on all 34 counts in his hush money trial was correct, a new ABC News/Ipsos poll finds, and almost as many, 49%, think he should end his 2024 presidential campaign over the result. Trump was found guilty of 34 counts on Thursday in his trial related to falsifying business records regarding a payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election in order to keep her quiet about their alleged affair. Forty-seven percent of Americans said they think the charges against Trump in this case were politically motivated, while 38% say they were not.