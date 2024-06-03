June 25 Colorado primary election ballots go in the mail this week
Ballots for the upcoming June 25 Colorado Statewide Primary Election will on Monday begin to go out to registered voters.
The former president was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records last week.
538’s Galen Druke breaks down recent polling for the 2024 presidential election following former President Donald Trump’s conviction.
Witnesses in the various criminal cases against the former president have gotten pay raises, new jobs and more. If any benefits were intended to influence testimony, that could be a crime.
‘I’m not going to continue to live life in shame and be beat up by this,’ the embattled GOP lawmaker said
Bill Maher predicted an Election Day defeat for President Biden, despite reiterating his support for the president, telling tech journalist Kara Swisher that former President Trump is likely to rally enough support for a second term. “I would vote for [Biden’s] head in a jar of blue liquid over Donald Trump, but that doesn’t mean…
ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos clashed with former President Trump’s attorney, Will Scharf, in a Sunday interview, over the former president’s unsubstantiated claims that President Biden played a role in bringing the hush money criminal case against Trump in New York. In an interview on “This Week,” Scharf repeatedly echoed claims of the former president,…
Right-wing militia was spotted providing ‘security’ at Trump rally in New Jersey
Greene went so far as to say that Anthony Fauci should be sent to prison.
Former President Trump suggested being placed on house arrest for his hush money conviction could be a “breaking point” for Americans, whom he claimed “would not stand for it.” “I’m not sure the public would stand for it,” Trump said Sunday in an interview with Fox News’s Will Cain, Pete Hegseth and Rachel Campos-Duffy. “I…
Dr Fauci, the former head of the NIAID, is facing questions from the GOP-led subcommittee investigating the US’s Covid-19 response and the virus’s origins
The high court’s conservative supermajority is in your body, helping elect Trump, and in-your-face corrupt. No one is going to stop them
“This is another dangerous appeal to violence," the congressman said
A plurality of Americans, 50%, think former President Donald Trump's guilty verdict on all 34 counts in his hush money trial was correct, a new ABC News/Ipsos poll finds, and almost as many, 49%, think he should end his 2024 presidential campaign over the result. Trump was found guilty of 34 counts on Thursday in his trial related to falsifying business records regarding a payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election in order to keep her quiet about their alleged affair. Forty-seven percent of Americans said they think the charges against Trump in this case were politically motivated, while 38% say they were not.
The host of "This Week" said he "was not gonna let" Will Scharf continue to peddle his claim that the president had a hand in Donald Trump's hush money case.
North Carolina’s GOP statewide ticket excites the base, but 2022 election across the country was a warning sign | Opinion
"You know what? Screw New York," Greene said, adding that all federal funding for the state should be blocked by Congress.
"The Trump plan is for increased tariffs on all products from all countries. It is not just America First; it is America Alone."
Republican National Committee (RNC) co-chair Lara Trump did not say how much fundraising will go to former President Trump’s legal fees. The former president quickly fundraised off the jury’s verdict last week, raising about $35 million in the first day after he was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records. Lara Trump said…
The Maryland Democrat ripped the former president for his understanding of judges, calling it a "fascist way of looking at things."
The 2024 election will be here before you know it, and economists are watching it closely. If Donald Trump wins a second term, some experts believe it could affect the trajectory of inflation in the...