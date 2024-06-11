June temperatures at half the level of this time last year

Temperatures in June 2024 are at half the level of 2023, the Met Office has said, although warmer weather is predicted towards the end of the month.

While London was experiencing 32C (89.6F) a year ago, temperatures were around 16C (60.8F) in the capital on Tuesday. Similarly Cambridge had temperatures of 30.3C (86.5F) on June 11 2023, and 15C (59F) on the same day in 2024.

Temperatures are around 2C (35.6F) below average for the time of year, with scattered showers this week that could turn into heavy rain by Thursday, while some areas could see ground frosts.

The Met Office said the cool temperatures were not unusual historically but they are a clear contrast to 2023’s balmy weather.

“You only have to go back to 2020 to see a cool start to the month and the temperatures then were further below average than we’re currently experiencing,” said a spokesman. “This is just normal variability of the UK weather.”

He added that ground frosts in June were much more common in the past, decreasing from 1.8 days for 1961-1990 to 1.3 days for 1991-2020, which could add to the sense that 2024’s chill is unusual.

Temperatures are expected to rise closer to the average by the end of the week but rainy conditions could make it still feel chilly.

“The UK is currently under the influence of a cool pool of air from the north, with a northerly airflow helping to subdue temperatures somewhat for the time of year,” said Stephen Dixon of the Met Office.

“From Thursday, a front of rain from the west will bring a period of wet weather for much of the country, with 20-30mm of rain likely in some western areas, with totals reduced somewhat further east.

“This front will be the start of a period of more unsettled weather, with low pressure continuing to have an influence on the forecast through the weekend and into the start of next week.

“This means an unsettled weekend of weather is likely for much of the UK, with a mixture of showers and some more persistent rain at times.”

Summery conditions possible

But longer forecasts suggest that towards the end of June there may be warmer weather. The BBC said there could be a “trend towards calmer and even summery conditions” after the middle of the month in southern England and Wales.

Temperatures remaining a good few degrees below normal over the next few days 📉thanks to a keen northerly wind which is drawing air from the Arctic 👇 pic.twitter.com/WmhuOnqd15 — Met Office (@metoffice) June 10, 2024

The picture for Scotland was less sunny with “a risk of somewhat wetter and windier conditions”, the BBC said.

Jonathan Webster, the curator of RHS Garden Rosemoor, which is preparing for its Festival of Roses, said the weather was actually prolonging some flowering periods.

“Because we’ve got the moisture the plants are growing away happily,” he said. “It’s good for plants because it’s been moist with a bit of heat.

“Now, it’s not extreme cold, and some things will have an extended flowering period as we’ve still got moisture and the soil hasn’t dried out.

“Heat can stress plants and flowers, so some things will last longer due to less stress of heat or drought. Heat makes flowers end sooner.”