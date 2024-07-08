Juneteenth 6.14.24 656AM Live Shot

Latest Stories
- People
Kesha Wears a Bikini to Clap Back at Body Shamers, Says They Make Her Feel ‘Very Powerful’: ‘Hate Me Harder’
"I am so proud of my body," the singer said in a candid new post on Instagram
- Hello!
Sydney Sweeney just wore Miu Miu's £1,240 bandana mini skirt and we are obsessed
The Miu Miu paisley-print miniskirt, adorned in a rich chocolate brown and white palette, fresh from the runway, is quickly becoming a must-have for fashion enthusiasts everywhere - See Photos
- People
Kate Hudson Jumps Off Dock in Bikini as She Shares Sweet Vacation Clips: ‘Just Soaking It in’
The actress and singer shared a montage of memories from her family trip to Europe on Monday, July 8
- People
Teresa Giudice Laughs Off Her Epic Bathing Suit Photoshop Fail with Larsa Pippen: 'Love It'
The 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star poked fun at her editing fail by reposting fans' versions of her image with Pippen in London, Rome, Cairo and China
- Hello!
Prince Harry shows playful side with Prince Archie in father-son moment you might have missed
The Duke of Sussex could be seen bonding with his son Archie Harrison in the garden of their huge $15 million mansion, see the moment you might have missed here…
- People
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Leave Hand-in-Hand After Her Third Eras Tour Show in Amsterdam: Watch
The singer was supported by the NFL star at her third show in the Dutch capital on July 6
- Hello!
Dianne Buswell stuns in plunging swimsuit during romantic getaway with boyfriend Joe
Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell looked stunning in a plunging swimsuit at the weekend as she holidayed in sunny Malta with her beau Joe Sugg. See glam photos...
- Glamour
Jennifer Lopez's Vacation Look Sent an Unexpected Message About Her Marriage to Ben Affleck
This was not very subtle.
- Teen Vogue
Kylie Jenner Teases Bikini Drop as Part of Her Khy Line
Kylie is getting (back) into the vacation game.
- Deadline
Philadelphia Radio Host Resigns After Revealing Biden Team Gave Her Questions To Ask
Philadelphia radio station WURD has cut ties with a host who revealed President Joe Biden‘s team provided her pre-approved questions before a recent interview. WURD president and CEO Sara M. Lomax announced that the station “mutually agreed to part ways” with Andrea Lawful-Sanders in a statement on Sunday after Lomax admitted that the “questions were …
- People
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Says Her Daughter 'Easily Can Give' a Tour of the Landmark
The political figure shares her daughter with ex Suzanne Malveaux
- Hello!
Lady Amelia Spencer's lacy wedding guest dress leaves fans asking questions
Princess Diana's niece Lady Amelia Spencer joined husband Greg Mallett at a friend's nuptials in Italy, looking beautiful in a red lace wedding guest dress from Self-Portrait
- People
Jennifer Lopez Rocks Stylish Summer Look While Biking in the Hamptons with Friend Stevie Mackey
The 'Can't Get Enough' singer sported a pair of white wide-legged pants and a cozy black sweater
- BANG Showbiz
Katy Perry teams up with Kim Petras on racy 'club banger'
Katy Perry has recorded an X-rated dance tune with Kim Petras.
- HuffPost
Nobody Sang 'I'm A Barbie Girl, In A Barbie World' — 17 Misquoted Song Lyrics That'll Make You Believe In The Mandela Effect
Nobody said "Heigh-ho, heigh-ho, it's off to work we go" in "Snow White."
- Digital Spy
Former Corrie star Paula Lane addresses David moving on from Kylie
Former Coronation Street star Paula Lane has addressed the storyline which saw David Platt moving on from his wife Kylie with Shona.
- People
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Hold Hands While Attending the British Grand Prix in England
The first trailer for the Oscar winner's latest film 'F1' debuted the same day
- People
Travis Kelce Appears Emotional During Taylor Swift's Amsterdam Mashup Featuring Lyrical Nod to Him
Brittany Mahomes — who was also in attendance at the show — appeared to check on the NFL star, who was spotted wiping his face several times during the performance
- BuzzFeed
Just 28 Of The Absolute Funniest Tweets By Women This Week
"one time at the bar a dude wouldn’t leave me alone and was like put your number in my phone so i took his phone and venmo’d myself fifty bucks and left. i deserved it."—@RiotGrlErin
- People
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Are in a 'Serious Relationship': He 'Loves So Many Things About Her' (Source)
"Things have been amazing since they moved in together," a source tells PEOPLE of Pitt and de Ramon