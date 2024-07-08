Juneteenth 6.14.24 700AM Live Shot

Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
Photo Gallery: Calgary Stampede rodeo competition
The Calgary Stampede — a combination midway fair, entertainment festival and rodeo competition — brings thousands of visitors to the city every July. Competitors saddled up over the weekend and took part in various rodeo events as the 10-day Stampede got under way. This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2024.
- CBC
Bulls take to the streets for annual festival in Spain
The San Fermín festival in Pamplona, Spain, carried out its famous running of the bulls, where hundreds of festival-goers sprinted ahead, behind and around six fighting bulls charging and chasing them through narrow streets.
- CBC
Caribbean festival's return brings joy in wake of Hurricane Beryl
The sights and sounds of a Caribbean festival in downtown Montreal were met with both cheers and heavy hearts as people celebrated the return of Carimas, embracing the festive distraction in the wake of Hurricane Beryl's path of destruction.Parade-goer Arnette Morgan says the hurricane has left her 84-year-old brother without a roof back in Jamaica and that she's been sending money home to help out. "Otherwise, they're OK. They're alive, so we give thanks. There are many people who don't have no
- The Canadian Press
Essence Festival wraps up a 4-day celebration of Black culture
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — For 30 years, the Essence Festival of Culture has brought together people from all walks of life and from around the world to connect through conversation, shared experiences and, of course, music.
- HuffPost
Michael Moore Reveals His ‘Heartbreaking’ Conclusion About Biden
The filmmaker had blunt words for the president in a new MSNBC interview.
- The Canadian Press
'Nobody has these stories': Canada's longest river at record low levels
Canada's longest river is at historically low levels, stranding communities that rely on it for essential goods and alarming First Nations along its banks who have never known the mighty Mackenzie to be so shallow.
- People
Kesha Wears a Bikini to Clap Back at Body Shamers, Says They Make Her Feel ‘Very Powerful’: ‘Hate Me Harder’
"I am so proud of my body," the singer said in a candid new post on Instagram
- Hello!
Sydney Sweeney just wore Miu Miu's £1,240 bandana mini skirt and we are obsessed
The Miu Miu paisley-print miniskirt, adorned in a rich chocolate brown and white palette, fresh from the runway, is quickly becoming a must-have for fashion enthusiasts everywhere - See Photos
- HuffPost
Marjorie Taylor Greene Botches Basic American History In Most Humiliating Way
The conspiracy theorist lawmaker was schooled on social media after getting simple details badly wrong.
- Hello!
Prince Harry shows playful side with Prince Archie in father-son moment you might have missed
The Duke of Sussex could be seen bonding with his son Archie Harrison in the garden of their huge $15 million mansion, see the moment you might have missed here…
- Hello!
Shania Twain wows crowds in tweed mini skirt paired with sparkling white boots as she battles illness
Shania Twain graced the stage at London’s Hyde Park with a show-stopping performance that left fans in awe despite battling a cold. See photos.
- HuffPost
Ex-Trump Aide Told To His Face On Live TV: ‘Makes You Sound Like A Racist’
“Don’t talk like that,” the former president’s aide was told on Newsmax.
- The State
Florida woman pulled over in SC for speeding, then deputies found a secret compartment
No bond has been set for the Florida resident, jail records show.
- People
Teresa Giudice Laughs Off Her Epic Bathing Suit Photoshop Fail with Larsa Pippen: 'Love It'
The 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star poked fun at her editing fail by reposting fans' versions of her image with Pippen in London, Rome, Cairo and China
- People
Woman Who Moved into New Home Has 'No Words' After 98-Year-Old Neighbor Shows Up on Doorstep with Gift
The woman responded to the gesture by baking a lemon pie and hand-delivering it to the neighbor days later
- LA Times
It was their dream home until the hoarder next door turned it into a pricey prison
Married schoolteachers bought their dream home in Sun Valley. Then a mentally ill neighbor's hoarding turned it into a prison.
- CNN
Biden’s fate could come down to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries
Sunday morning, Hakeem Jeffries went to church back home in Brooklyn. Shortly after, he tweeted a verse from the Book of Joshua: “Do not be discouraged, for the Lord your god will be with you wherever you go.”
- People
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Leave Hand-in-Hand After Her Third Eras Tour Show in Amsterdam: Watch
The singer was supported by the NFL star at her third show in the Dutch capital on July 6
- LA Times
Opinion: The force propping up Trump that we still don't talk about
Non-MAGA America seethes at Trump's lies, bluster and authoritarianism. But neither Biden nor any younger, healthier Democrat directly moves to shut down his appeal at its root — toxic whiteness.
- CNN
As a young hitchhiker, he survived a ride with a serial killer. Now he’s telling his story
Steve Fishman was hitchhiking in Connecticut in 1975 when he accepted a ride from a chatty lone man in a Buick. Fishman was stunned a few months later to see the man’s face in news reports saying he’d confessed to a series of rapes and murders.