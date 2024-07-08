Juneteenth 6.14.24 730M Live Shot

CBC

The sights and sounds of a Caribbean festival in downtown Montreal were met with both cheers and heavy hearts as people celebrated the return of Carimas, embracing the festive distraction in the wake of Hurricane Beryl's path of destruction.Parade-goer Arnette Morgan says the hurricane has left her 84-year-old brother without a roof back in Jamaica and that she's been sending money home to help out. "Otherwise, they're OK. They're alive, so we give thanks. There are many people who don't have no