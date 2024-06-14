Juneteenth fest 2024

Latest Stories
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Lynch: After Brooks Koepka declined interviews, I suggested one via text. He accepted, and explained why he’s not talking
Brooks Koepka found himself near the top of the leaderboard. But he didn't want to talk. Why?
- USA TODAY Sports
Caitlin Clark blocks boy's shot in viral video. His side of the story will melt your heart
Eli wants world to know he smoked Caitlin Clark 6-2 in 1-on-1 despite the blocked shot. Also, the WNBA star was helping as family's house was built.
- Deadline
Caitlin Clark Says, “Don’t Use My Name To Push Your Agendas”
Caitlin Clark has had it with being the poster girl for everyone’s agenda. Speaking before Thursday’s game, Clark was candid about some who have used perceived slights against the WNBA superstar to push racist and misogynistic tropes, “I think it’s disappointing,” Clark said. “Everybody in our world deserves the same amount of respect. The women …
- People
Brittany Mahomes Shares Behind-the-Scenes of Husband Patrick’s Super Bowl Ring Ceremony — See the Jewelry!
The Chiefs received their glittering rings on June 13 after winning the 2024 Super Bowl in February
- The Canadian Press
Astros release José Abreu with $30.8 million remaining on his contract
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros released José Abreu on Friday, cutting ties with the former AL MVP less than halfway through a three-year, $58.5 million contract.
- People
Travis Kelce’s Super Bowl Ring Ceremony ‘Fit Included the Most Blinged-Out ‘TK’ Necklace We’ve Ever Seen
The tight end celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs' 2024 Super Bowl victory in style
- WWD
Patriots Owner Robert Kraft’s Wife Dana Embraces Quiet Luxury in Gabriela Hearst Dress and More Looks at Tom Brady’s Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Brady reflected on his time playing for the New England football time in a speech.
- People
Brittany Mahomes Sizzles in Chiefs Red Gown with Fringe at Super Bowl Ring Ceremony: See the Glam Look!
The mom of two rocked a fiery dress styled by the same pro who does Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour costumes!
- The Wrap
There’s a Classic ‘Survivor’ Phrase Jeff Probst Wishes He Could Still Say on the Show
The show's faster, wilder format has robbed its longtime host and producer of an iconic six words he misses saying The post There’s a Classic ‘Survivor’ Phrase Jeff Probst Wishes He Could Still Say on the Show appeared first on TheWrap.
- Cosmopolitan
Taylor Swift Hopped on Chariah Gordon’s Livestream of the Chiefs’s Ring Ceremony and Flooded the Comments
Taylor Swift stayed up super late in Liverpool to watch the Chiefs’s ring ceremony on Chariah Gordon's Livestream and absolutely flooded the comments.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Lynch: Brooks Koepka isn’t a PGA Tour player, but his flex on interviews points to a big problem for his former circuit
PGA Tour players think all they need to do in order to get paid is play golf, and that is about to change.
- The Canadian Press
Panthers hold on to beat Oilers 4-3 and take 3-0 lead in Stanley Cup final
EDMONTON — Connor McDavid's dream of hoisting the Stanley Cup this spring is turning into a nightmare.
- USA TODAY Sports
USA Basketball won't address tweets from coach Cheryl Reeve that referenced Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark, who has already achieved several WNBA rookie milestones in the league, was not selected for the Olympic team that Reeve will coach.
- People
Roger Federer Says One of His Four Children Is ‘Getting Serious’ About Playing Tennis (Exclusive)
The retired pro (and dad to two sets of identical twins) says he never pushed his kids into the sport, but that one of them is starting to get more serious about it
- The Canadian Press
Edmonton Oilers scratch Evander Kane for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Kris Knoblauch engaged Evander Kane in a conversation before the Edmonton Oilers started practice. The chat lasted roughly five minutes, and Kane left the ice just after hearing from his coach.
- People
Caitlin Clark Practices Shooting with Boyfriend Connor McCaffery on Indiana Fever Court After Game
Clark's boyfriend is on the coaching staff for the NBA's Indiana Pacers, who share an arena with the Fever
- The Canadian Press
Dodgers acquire Cavan Biggio and cash from Blue Jays for minor league pitcher Braydon Fisher
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cavan Biggio is starting over with the Los Angeles Dodgers days after getting cut loose by the Toronto Blue Jays.
- People
Roger Federer Reveals One Thing About Being a Tennis Pro He’s Glad to ‘Finally’ Stop Doing (Exclusive)
The tennis champ opens up to PEOPLE about how he surprisingly loves his life in "retirement" — and a few things he doesn't miss about being a pro
- Fortune
NBA icon Jerry West believed there were 3 types of people in the world—but only one of them destined for success
West passed away Wednesday at the age of 86.
- People
All About Brittany Mahomes' Parents, Diana Lindenberg and Scott Matthews
Brittany Mahomes' mom Diana Lindenburg and dad Scott Matthews have always cheered her on