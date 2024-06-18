Juneteenth is a holiday, but not everything is closed in Miami-Dade and Broward

Wednesday’s Juneteenth National Independence Day is a holiday that closes government offices and affects some public services, but won’t stop commerce — Publix, Target and all the other retail chains, malls and big box stores will be open.

Here’s what will be open or closed in the Miami and Fort Laudedale area on June 19:

Government offices and courts

Miami-Dade: Closed.

Broward: Closed.

Mass transit

Metrobus and other Miami-Dade Transit entities will be running on a normal schedule on Wednesday’s Juneteenth holiday.

Miami-Dade: Special Transportation Services (STS), Metrobus, Metrorail, Metromover and MetroConnect all will operate on a normal, weekday schedule.

Broward: Normal schedule for Broward County Transit and paratransit services.

Tri-Rail: Normal schedule.

Garbage

They’ll get your garbage as scheduled on Wednesday in Miami and throughout most of the Miami-Fort Lauderdale area.

Miami-Dade: Regular collection.

Miami: Regular collection.

Hialeah: Regular collection.

Broward: Regular collection.

Fort Lauderdale: Regular collection.

Note: Residents of other areas, check with your municipality.

U.S. Mail

Post office branches will be closed and mail will not be delivered

Banks

Check with your bank. Wells Fargo and Bank of America branches will be closed.

Stock exchanges

New York Stock Exchange: Closed.

NASDAQ: Closed.

Libraries

Miami-Dade: Closed. Online services will be available.

Broward: Closed, except for the NSU-Alvin Sherman Library, open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Online services will be available.

