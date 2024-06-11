Juneteenth Music Festival will have vendors and artisans
Juneteenth Music Festival will have vendors and artisans this weekend
Juneteenth Music Festival will have vendors and artisans this weekend
"Best weekend I could ever ask for!"
Taylor Swift stopped her concert in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Friday to help a fan. Swift was in the middle of singing her “Midnights” song “Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve” when she noticed a fan who was in distress. In a video that went viral on social media, the singer-songwriter is seen requesting assistance for the fan. “We …
"I feel sorry for the suffering she went through," the victim's husband said
"I don’t understand how my parents and my sister thought that this documentary would help me," Miranda said
The internet personality, known as Comicstorian, died on June 8, his wife Nathalie confirmed in a social media post
As Billie Joe Armstrong said, "It’s a very beautiful thing.”
"I never loved Eddie," the star says in the new HBO documentary 'Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes', which explores her life and loves, in her own words
15 years after the movie's release, costume designer Catherine Marie Thomas tells PEOPLE that her biggest challenge with Reynolds' wardrobe was the denim
The Bravo icon returned to Andy Cohen’s late night show on June 9 in a head-turning look
"By the way, this is way less stressful than up there," Reynolds jokes of being in the crowd The post Ryan Reynolds Pops Up in ‘The View’ Audience With His Mom: ‘Tell Blake to Come On’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
The sheer trend is here to stay according to the "Houdini" singer.
Elizabeth Hurley defies age with her stunningly youthful looks and enviable figure and she recently revealed that her secret is remarkably straightforward. See details.
This is your sign to read (and laugh at) this post.
A decade before Monica Geller came into our living rooms, Courteney Cox was just Bruce Springsteen’s biggest fan. The Friends alum threw it back to her appearance in Bruce Springsteen’s 1984 music video for ‘Dancing in the Dark’ as she jumped on a TikTok trend that asks parents how they danced during the decade. “1980’s …
The actor and wife Sheryl Berkoff share John Owen, 29, and Matthew, 30
In the theater of the courtroom, a trial where the prosecution's star witnesses have been three of Hunter Biden's former lovers, Melissa Cohen Biden's role is singular and potent with the only audience that matters now — the jury.
The country star headlined the Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach Sunday night
“That was not good dancing on my part," Cox previously told PEOPLE of her moves in the 1984 music video
15 years after the movie's release, Catherine Marie Thomas tells PEOPLE the custom piece that Sandra Bullock wore was made even better by White's ad-libbing in the film
As King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan mark 25 years on the Jordanian throne, the Hashemite Royal Court released new portraits of the couple - and Queen Rania doesn't look a day over 29 as she recycles her coronation dress in an unexpected style move