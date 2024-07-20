Junior Andre declares his 'love' for girlfriend Jasmine as they mark special occasion

Things seem to be going well for Junior Andreand Jasmine Orr's budding romance, with the eldest child of Peter Andre making a public declaration of love for his beau.

As the duo marked Jasmine's birthday, the teenager shared a video, which you can see below, that featured some of the highlights of their relationship. Clips included plenty of romantic meals, Jasmine showcasing her dance moves and some sweet, short kisses.

To add to the sweetness of the occasion, Junior publicly shared his love for his partner, enthusing: "Happy birthday, I love you." A message at the top of the clip tagged Jasmine and featured plenty of heart emojis.

The duo went Instagram official with their relationship last month when Junior marked his 19th birthday. The pair looked so loved-up in the images as they enjoyed a romantic meal complete with lavish cocktails.

The teen declared his love (Instagram)

In one of the photos, Junior could be seen planting a kiss on Jasmine's cheek. For the special occasion, the trendy teen donned a black bomber jacket and a white T-shirt.

Jasmine, meanwhile, exuded glamour in a cropped cream top and a pair of figure-hugging jeans. She wore her glossy brunette locks in a sleek centre part and highlighted her features with a bronzed palette of makeup.

Junior shared several sweet moments from the pair's relationship (Instagram)

"It's my Birthday!! Wouldn't want to spend it any other way", the Slide hitmaker wrote in his caption. Rumours of Junior and Jasmine's blossoming romance emerged after Junior took part in an impromptu Instagram Q&A session earlier this year during which he revealed he wasn't single.

Jasmine is a salon assistant manager and an influencer with an impressive Instagram following of over 26,000.

Junior went Instagram official with his girlfriend Jasmine last month (Instagram)

The glam star previously appeared on Celebs Go Dating. She appeared on the show back in 2023 where she briefly dated Love Island's Adam Collard who had also been linked to Kate Moss' half-sister Lottie.

