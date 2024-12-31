Juno Beach police investigate body found near lake
Juno Beach police are investigating after a body was found near a lake Tuesday morning.
Juno Beach police are investigating after a body was found near a lake Tuesday morning.
The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office said that Judge Stephen Yekel appeared to have “died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound” to the head
A Florida court has dismissed charges against a 78-year-old man who shot and killed his neighbor’s son, following a 2023 incident where the victim was allegedly trimming tree limbs along the defendant’s fence line. The case had drawn attention due to the circumstances of the shooting and the subsequent invocation of Florida’s controversial “Stand Your Ground” law.
A Canadian man was arrested at Miami International Airport after attacking multiple people, including Transportation Security Administration officers. The TSA confirmed on Monday that the incident took place at 6:40 a.m. on Dec. 28 and involved both a supervisory transportation security officer and a transportation security officer, along with other travelers at the major transit hub in Miami, Florida. Cameron Dylan McDougall, 28, from Toronto, Canada, faces three counts of battery charges: battery on a police officer, one count of battery each on a person 65 or older, and a misdemeanor battery charge.
Marcus Fakana was with his parents in the United Arab Emirates from the end of August when a ‘holiday romance blossomed’.
NEW YORK (AP) — The woman who died after being set on fire in a New York subway train this month was a 57-year-old from New Jersey, police announced Tuesday.
In May, the Ford government announced auto theft had gotten so bad that it would bring in a harsh new penalty; convicted thieves would have their driver's licence suspended for 10 years."Driving is a privilege, not a right. If you're shameful enough to prey on other members of the community for your own reckless gain, you'll lose that privilege," Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria said. But as of Dec. 10, the Ministry of the Attorney General confirmed Bill 197, which included the licence
The incident took place ion Sunday, Dec. 22, police say
STANTON, N.D. (AP) — The adult son of North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer was sentenced to serve 28 years in prison Monday in connection with a wild chase in which he fled from a hospital and drove into a deputy's vehicle, killing the deputy.
The six men allegedly pulled up to a job site where their rival was doing a paving job, police allege
Declan McDevitt and Peter Jones were able to catch Awalkhan Sultankhail while out on patrol.
A 40-year-old mother was one of six people shot in a New York City convenience store when one of the suspected targets of a "brazen and heartless attack" used her as a human shield, authorities said. The two gunmen who opened fire on a group of people Monday evening in the crowded convenience store in the New York borough of the Bronx remained at large Tuesday morning as investigators worked to identify them, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD). The mother, whose name was not released, suffered a bullet wound to her stomach and her 12-year-old daughter was shot in the leg during the incident that also left four men with gunshot wounds, NYPD Interim Chief of Department John Chell said at a news conference Monday evening outside the G&W Grocery, where the shooting occurred.
The teen's neighbors Kayden Lynch, 19, and Madison Daly, 18, were found unresponsive at their Alabama home on Dec. 24
Aubrey Vanlandingham allegedly believed her classmate was a "cheater," say police
Police said the unidentified human’s remains were discovered in Belleplain State Forest in New Jersey on Sunday, Dec. 22
Donald Trump has lost his bid to overturn a jury verdict that he sexually abused former magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll. The federal appeals court ruling comes just a day after the president-elect hinted that he would seek retribution on Carroll for suing him over an alleged incident in a dressing room at Manhattan’s Bergdorf Goodman department store around 1996. Trump reposted a photograph of the writer on his Truth Social account with the sentence: “Should a woman go to jail for falsely acc
A 34-year-old man is facing several charges after a girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and trafficked in Vaughan, York Regional Police say.In a news release on Monday, police said they went to a home in the area of Steeles Avenue and Bathurst Street for a check welfare call on Boxing Day at about 2:50 p.m. When they arrived, they learned that the girl had been held against her will, sexually assaulted and was being trafficked for a sexual purpose.Police said the man met the girl at a shopping
The top prosecutor for the nation’s capital, who spearheaded the Justice Department’s (DOJ) investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, said Monday he will resign just days before President-elect Trump’s inauguration next month. U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew Graves announced in a press release he will step down from the post…
Three men were sentenced to 17 years in prison for invading a Hamilton home, kidnapping resident Faqir Ali and shooting both his sons — killing one and injuring the other — in front of his wife and two daughters.At 2:43 a.m. on Sept. 16, 2021, John Bartley, Antoine Chambers and Gino McCall smashed the front door of the home on Glancaster Road in Mount Hope, startling the family awake and thrusting them into a "never-ending nightmare," Ali's wife Fauzia told the Ontario Superior Court of Justice
The Azerbaijani president claimed Russia tried to "cover up" its role in the tragedy.
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — An Argentine judge confirmed charges against five people in connection with the death of Liam Payne, a former member of musical group One Direction, and ordered preventive prison for two of them for having supplied him with drugs.