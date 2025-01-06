Juno Temple had no intention of becoming a TV star

The British actress, best known for her role as Keeley Jones in the comedy-drama series Ted Lasso, has explained that she never imagined herself as a TV star. Speaking to actor Miles Teller for Interview magazine, Juno admitted auditioning for Martin Scorsese's drama series Vinyl was unfamiliar territory. "It was the first time I had ever auditioned for television because I really didn't grow up watching TV shows. It was a world that I didn't understand, and I really wasn't interested in committing to…”