Juno Temple Wants to Continue Starring in the Marvel Universe After “Venom: The Last Dance”: 'It Was Major' (Exclusive)

"It was so cool to get to be a part of this movie," the actress says of her making her Marvel debut in 'Venom: The Last Dance'

Laura Radford Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor star in Venom: The Last Dance

Juno Temple is here to stay!

The actress, 35, who makes her Marvel debut in Venom: The Last Dance, tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview that she would love to continue being part of the Marvel Universe.

"Oh my god, it would be my pleasure," she says. "It was major."

The movie trilogy follows Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock as he becomes the host of an alien symbiote named Venom — voiced by Hardy — who embroils him in a life of danger.

Laura Radford Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple and Clark Backo in Venom: The Last Dance

All three movies were written by Kelly Marcel, who steps into the directing role for the first time in the third movie.

In the new release, Temple plays idealist scientist Dr. Teddy Paine opposite Chiwetel Ejiofor’s General Rex Strickland — the overseer of a secret research facility dedicated to symbiotes.

"It was so cool to get to be a part of this movie. Specifically this one, because Kelly was directing it. The journey that she and Tom have had with these movies and the passion behind it, you really feel that," the Ted Lasso alum says. "And you felt that on set."

Laura Radford Director Kelly Marcel and Tom Hardy on the set of Venom: The Last Dance

When it came to crafting her character, Temple paid close attention to her tragic backstory.

"You see a moment of her past that was very impactful and changed her life," she explains. "It means that she's very invested in her work in a way that is not just professional. She sees symbiotes and sees things from the great beyond as something really worth nurturing and valuing."

The actress continues to say that she built her character "like you would with any movie or any TV show" — however she feels she got "lucky" with her company on set.

Amy Sussman/Getty Juno Temple attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024

"Anytime you get to inhabit somebody else, you really want to think about what is happening in this moment in time when you're meeting them, what is affecting them, and how they're affecting the people around them," she says. "But I also think it is very much about reacting with the people that you are working with and I got really lucky with my costars."

Temple adds that she "learned a lot" and "also had a lot of fun" while working on the movie.

"We got to have some really amazing scenes that I was really grateful for," Temple shares. "And I just loved working with Chiwetel."

Meanwhile, the new movie isn’t Ejiofor’s first foray into the Marvel universe. The British actor played Karl Mordo in Doctor Strange and its sequel, but says that his two characters are "very separate."

Joe Maher/Getty Chiwetel Ejiofor poses with the Raindance Icon Award during the 32nd Raindance Film Festival Opening Gala on June 19, 2024

"The multiverse can be any number of things and that's what's fun about it," he tells PEOPLE. "You can keep on going and making these interesting connections, but these two characters are very separate. Strickland is in his own space in this film than Mordo, but they are two really amazing characters.”

Venom: The Last Dance follows Eddie and Venom as they are on the run from the various threats that surround them. "Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie’s last dance," the synopsis teases.

The movie also stars Rhys Ifans, Stephen Graham, Peggy Lu and Alanna Ubach.

Venom: The Last Dance is now playing in theaters.

