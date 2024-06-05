Jupiter police cracking down on unsafe e-bike usage with new safety campaign

CBC

Police in Victoria, B.C., say a woman has been charged after allegedly stealing a taxi cab while wielding a machete. Victoria police said in a statement issued Tuesday that the woman requested a ride to several places on Friday night. When the cab driver asked her to pay up, she allegedly threatened the driver with a machete and drove off with the taxi, leaving the driver on the sidewalk.The woman allegedly drove the taxi toward Saanich. Police there unsuccessfully tried to pull her over and dec