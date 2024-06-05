Jupiter police cracking down on unsafe e-bike usage with new safety campaign
TOKYO (AP) — Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda apologized Monday for massive cheating on certification tests for seven vehicle models as the automaker suspended production of three of them.
I've navigated the car-buying process four times in my life. Two of those were private sales and the last two were through dealerships. I didn't have to negotiate on half of those car sales, thanks to...
The NHTSA recently announced recalls for 289,487 vehicles. This includes Tesla, Ford, Jaguar, Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz vehicles.
Project Secret can be customized by its new owner before it is delivered in 2025.
Chevrolet has revealed a second teaser for the 2025 Chevy Corvette ZR1. Based on the engine note, it may used a turbocharged version of the Z06's V8.
After six years and a billion dollars, Detroit’s Michigan Central train station has been transformed from an eyesore to a hub for automotive innovation.
Car dealers are bringing back attractive offers and incentives this month thanks to a rise in inventory. Check Out: 5 Luxury Cars Mechanics Do Not Recommend Read Next: 4 Genius Things All Wealthy...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Many Americans still aren’t sold on going electric for their next car purchase. High prices and a lack of easy-to-find charging stations are major sticking points, a new poll shows.
One thing that's never a guarantee with the purchase of a vehicle is how long it will last before dipping into your emergency fund for repairs. The dealership may say it will make it miles further...
Watch raw video from the scene of a crash in Windham, which led I-93 North to be closed in the area.
United Airlines will hire fewer-than-expected employees this year due to delays in aircraft deliveries from Boeing, a company executive said on Tuesday. Kate Gebo, head of United's human resources and labor relations, told reporters the airline currently expects to hire close to 10,000 new employees in 2024 compared with 13,000 to 15,000 employees planned earlier. United, a prominent customer of Boeing, has been hit by the planemaker's safety crisis.
Police in Victoria, B.C., say a woman has been charged after allegedly stealing a taxi cab while wielding a machete. Victoria police said in a statement issued Tuesday that the woman requested a ride to several places on Friday night. When the cab driver asked her to pay up, she allegedly threatened the driver with a machete and drove off with the taxi, leaving the driver on the sidewalk.The woman allegedly drove the taxi toward Saanich. Police there unsuccessfully tried to pull her over and dec
Consumers are staying out of the market amid high insurance, loan, and maintenance costs, Bank of America says.
The driver was taken to the hospital before being arrested
The Kairos has a unique tilting mechanism that stops it from tipping over.
Tyson Garvin initially wasn't happy with his Cybertruck, but a polishing job that made it look like a mirrored spaceship changed his mind.
Whether you're a long-time car owner or a first-time driver, there is plenty to know about your vehicle. There are also some old assumptions to double-check.
A rail strike would raise expenses, lower sales and delay shipments for Canada's manufacturers, an industry group says, as various sectors grapple with looming uncertainty around a key cross-country transport link.
A landmark historical building in Detroit, recognizable to many from the west Windsor riverfront, is coming back to life this week with a new purpose. And it's yet another sign that the city, which has a growing population for the first time in decades, is seeing a resurgence. Michigan Central Station is reopening this week with the new mission of acting as a global hub of innovation for "mobility solutions," according to the project's website. It's billing itself as a "destination for advancing
Volvo Cars is launching the world's first EV battery passport recording the origins of raw materials, components, recycled content and carbon footprint for its flagship EX90 SUV, which is about to start production, the Swedish automaker told Reuters. The passport was developed by Volvo, which is owned by China's Geely, in partnership with UK startup Circulor, which uses blockchain technology to map supply chains for companies, and took over five years to develop. Battery passports will be mandatory for electric vehicles (EVs) sold in the European Union from February 2027 showing the composition of batteries, including the origin of key materials, their carbon footprint and recycled content.