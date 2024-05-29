Jurgen Klopp in Tears as He Bids Farewell to Liverpool

An emotional Jurgen Klopp was seen wiping away tears as fans erupted into chants and cheers at a farewell event in Liverpool on Tuesday, May 28.

Footage shows the departing Liverpool manager taking in the scene from the stage, before standing and leading the crowd with his trademark fist pumps.

In a message to fans before the event, Klopp said: “I’ve tried to put myself somehow in proper gear to say now for the last time, hopefully, goodbye.”

“I’m pretty sure it will be a good event, again pretty emotional, but I think we are through the worst now,” he said.

Klopp stunned fans when he announced in January that he was leaving after leading the club since 2015. Credit: Joshua Wilkins via Storyful

