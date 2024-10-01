‘Juror #2’ Trailer: Nicholas Hoult Is on Trial for a Murder He Maybe Committed in Clint Eastwood’s Courtroom Thriller

Jordan Moreau
Clint Eastwood is back in the director’s seat, as Warner Bros. released the first trailer for his drama “Juror #2.”

The film stars Nicholas Hoult as a a “family man Justin Kemp who, while serving as a juror in a high profile murder trial, finds himself struggling with a serious moral dilemma…one he could use to sway the jury verdict and potentially convict — or free — the accused killer.” The trailer shows Hoult’s character driving late at night and potentially hitting a deer that was in the road. However, a year later he’s called for jury duty about a murder case that he realizes may have a connection to his “deer” run-in.

The cast also includes Toni Collette (“Mickey 17,” “The Sixth Sense”), Oscar winner J.K. Simmons (“Whiplash”), Chris Messina (“Air,” “Based on a True Story”), Gabriel Basso (“The Night Agent”), Zoey Deutch (“The Politician,” “Zombieland: Double Tap”), Cedric Yarbrough (“Unfrosted”), Leslie Bibb (“Palm Royale,” “Tag”), and Kiefer Sutherland (“Designated Survivor,” “24”); the film also features Amy Aquino (“Bosch”) and Adrienne C. Moore (“Orange Is the New Black”).

Eastwood directs from a screenplay by Jonathan Abrams (“Escape Plan”). “Juror #2” is produced by Eastwood, Tim Moore, Jessica Meier, Adam Goodman and Matt Skiena, and executive produced by David M. Bernstein, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell. Eastwood’s team includes director of photography Yves Bélanger, production designer Ron Reiss, Oscar-winning editor Joel Cox (“Unforgiven”) and editor David Cox, BAFTA-nominated costume designer Deborah Hopper (“Changeling”); Mark Mancina created the original score.

“Juror #2” will have a limited release in select theaters in North America on November 1 and in select markets internationally beginning October 30.

Watch the trailer below.

