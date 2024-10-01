‘Juror #2’ Trailer: Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette Collide in Clint Eastwood’s Legal Thriller

Nicholas Hoult is haunted by a past crime in Clint Eastwood’s latest thriller.

The Hollywood legend directs Warner Bros. Pictures film “Juror #2,” starring Hoult as the titular juror who actually is behind the accidental death being tried. Toni Collette plays the prosecutor, with J.K. Simmons, Chris Messina, Gabriel Basso, Zoey Deutch, Cedric Yarbrough, Amy Aquino, Adrienne C. Moore, Leslie Bibb, and Kiefer Sutherland rounding out the ensemble cast.

More from IndieWire

The official synopsis reads: “‘Juror #2’ follows family man Justin Kemp (Hoult) who, while serving as a juror in a high profile murder trial, finds himself struggling with a serious moral dilemma…one he could use to sway the jury verdict and potentially convict — or free — the accused killer.”

Eastwood directs from a screenplay by Jonathan Abrams (“Escape Plan”). Eastwood also produces alongside Tim Moore, Jessica Meier, Adam Goodman, and Matt Skiena. The film is executive produced by David M. Bernstein, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, and Jeremy Bell.

Eastwood reunites with frequent collaborators director of photography Yves Bélanger, production designer Ron Reiss, Oscar-winning editor Joel Cox, editor David Cox, and BAFTA-nominated costume designer Deborah Hopper. Mark Mancina wrote the original score.

The feature is also a reunion between Eastwood and Warner Bros., which debuted his last film “Cry Macho” on HBO Max in 2021, along with a day-and-date theatrical run. At the time, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav allegedly was frustrated that Warner Bros., prior to his appointment following the Discovery merger, even greenlit “Cry Macho” to begin with. The film grossed approximately $15.5 million worldwide upon release, despite having a budget of $33 million.

“Juror #2” is a Dichotomy and a Malpaso production, with Warner Bros. Pictures distributing. “Juror #2” will have its world premiere as the closing night film for the 2024 AFI Fest.

An actor best known for the “Dirty Harry” franchise and Western films, Eastwood made his directorial debut in 1971 with “Play Misty for Me.” He won Best Director at the Oscars twice, for “Unforgiven” and “Million Dollar Baby”; his other film credits as a director include “American Sniper,” “Mystic River,” and “The Bridges of Madison County.”

“Juror #2” premieres November 1 in select theaters with a limited release. Check out the trailer below.

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.