‘Juror No. 2’ topped streaming charts after being buried in theaters. Cedric Yarbrough hopes people see his dramatic breakthrough performance.

After a limited theatrical release, people can now finally stream Juror No. 2 on Max.

The star-studded film from 94-year-old director Clint Eastwood is a courtroom drama that follows a soon-to-be father (Nicholas Hoult) who sits on a jury for a murder case. During the trial, he realizes he himself is aware of the circumstances surrounding the night the woman died. He must then confront a challenging moral dilemma — does he convince the jury to convict an innocent man, or dredge up his past?

The film received rave reviews, adding to the confusion about why it was so difficult to see in theaters. Eastwood skipped its world premiere, and Variety reported that Warner Bros. was “burying” the movie. When it became available to purchase on VOD, it topped the charts. It’s also currently the No. 1 most streamed movie on Max.

That’s great news for Cedric Yarbrough, who plays another member of the jury with strong convictions. Though he’s best known for his comedic work in shows like Reno 911! and The Boondocks, he delivers a standout performance in the role.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yarbrough spoke to Yahoo Entertainment about his pivot, the movie’s limited release and working with a legendary director.

Nicholas Hoult and Clint Eastwood on the set of Juror No. 2. (Claire Folger/Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection)

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Why did you want to be a part of this project?

I mean, come on! To be able to work with such talented people, and to work with an institution like Clint Eastwood — he is film. He’s been on both sides of the camera for so many years and is able to churn out things that are thought-provoking and change the landscape of filmmaking. It was an honor and blessing. And I needed a job, frankly. I’m like, let’s do some work. A lot of people know me from my comedy — they don’t know me for my dramatic work. So this was an opportunity to flex that.

Comedy is what most people know you for, for sure. What was it like auditioning for this dramatic role?

The process is very different now than it was pre-COVID. Juror No. 2 was an audition tape that my friend helped me record. From what I’ve been told by the casting director and from some of the producers is that [Eastwood] saw my tape and was like, “That’s our Marcus King, right there.” I was just so flabbergasted and fortunate that he saw it. He’s extremely trusting of his actors, his staff, producers and people that he’s worked with for so many years. When a director of his caliber trusts you, you will go through a train for him. With this possibly being his last film, you want to make sure the product matches all the products that he’s put out for so long.

The jury hears a case in Juror No. 2. (Claire Folger/Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection)

I’m sure you saw that when this movie first came out, it wasn’t played in many theaters. Clearly, people wanted to see it, though, because it performed really well when it was released on VOD. Did you have any thoughts about that?

Personally, I do think it should have been in more theaters. This is the type of film that is evergreen. It’s about morality. You don’t have to enjoy superhero films to enjoy this kind of filmmaking that is for grown-ups. I think a lot of people love sequels and flashy superhero films, but what about those of us who really enjoy a good story and great performances and great direction and sound design and all of that? And watching it with strangers in the dark is still really cool. I like my house, but I love being outside of my house and enjoying a film of this magnitude with Clint Eastwood, Toni Collette, Nicholas Hoult — he’s on fire right now with The Order, Nosferatu, the new Superman — you wanna see that guy in a theater! And J.K. Simmons, Kiefer Sutherland, Chris Messina, Leslie Bibb and [gesturing to himself] this weirdo — come on! I’m happy that people are now seeing the film, because it’s one of our best this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

I’m really excited for you. Looking at your social media, I saw you posted a video with your Reno 911! co-star Niecy Nash. Can you give any hints about what you’re working on?

No, I cannot. But I love that lady so much! We did The Bernie Mac Show together and The Soul Man, Cedric the Entertainer’s show … but [Nash and I] have a project we’re doing, and I think people are going to be very excited to see us match wits again along with some amazing other people.

If you could do anything right now, what would you do? Who would you work with?

I want to work with everyone. I want to work with a lot of different casting directors, or at least for them to at least see me in a different light — that I don’t do just one thing. I come from the theater, that’s where I was trained. I’m ready to be in a musical. Broadway, hello, please! I love performing live. I’m hoping this will open up the ability for comedic actors to do drama. Drama is life. Drama is what we deal with. Even funny people have to deal with some sorrow and despair — that’s what life is. It takes a little bit of something extra to make something comedic. Look at some of us comedic actors to make you cry or make you feel a little bit more on the dramatic side, we’re capable. Call me, I’m available.

Juror No. 2 is now streaming on Max.