Jurors reads verdict in Emanual Lopes murder trial
A Massachusetts jury found Emanual Lopes guilty in the deaths of Weymouth police officer Sgt. Emanual Lopes and Vera Adams.
On the television screen, jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny peered through a barred window, laughing and cracking jokes about his depleting funds and the judge's salary. A day later, Russia's prison service said he had died after collapsing and losing consciousness at the penal colony north of the Arctic Circle where he was serving a long jail term. The man who was by far Russia's most famous opposition leader rose to prominence more than a decade ago by lampooning the elite class around President Vladimir Putin.
NEW YORK (AP) — For five years, a New York City man managed to live rent-free in a landmark Manhattan hotel by exploiting an obscure local housing law. But prosecutors this week said Mickey Barreto went too far when he filed paperwork claiming ownership of the entire New Yorker Hotel building — and tried to charge another tenant rent. On Wednesday, he was arrested and charged with filing false property records. But Barreto, 48, says he was surprised when police showed up at his boyfriend's apart
Agents found 11 military-style machine guns, 133 handguns, 37 rifles, 60 assault rifles, and 7 shotguns in the man's home, authorities said.
She had been missing since October, police say.
MOSCOW — Alexei Navalny, who crusaded against official corruption and staged massive anti-Kremlin protests as President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest foe, died Friday in the Arctic penal colony where he was serving a 19-year sentence, Russia’s prison agency said. He was 47. The stunning news — less than a month before an election that will give Putin another six years in power — brought renewed criticism and outrage from world leaders toward at the Russian president who has suppressed opposition at
Anand Henry is suspected of killing his sons and fatally shooting his wife
Authorities say Armond Anthony Avitable, 38, fatally shot Cheryl Schilling at her Columbia, N.J., home
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two juveniles were charged with crimes connected to the mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl rally, authorities said Friday, as the city tries to recover in the aftermath of the violence. A news release from the Jackson County Family Court said the juveniles were charged Thursday and are being detained in the county’s Juvenile Detention Center “on gun-related and resisting arrest charges.” The release said it is “anticipated that additional charges are expe
BOSTON (AP) — Prosecutors dropped a domestic violence charge against Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic on Friday, saying the decision by his wife to invoke marital privilege made it impossible for them to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt. After his wife opted not to testify, the motion by prosecutors to admit 911 call information into evidence was denied, effectively ending their court case, they said. “This situation is something prosecutors encounter quite often in matters involving
Trey Filter was captured on video tackling a suspected gunman as the man ran through crowds after Wednesday's parade in Missouri
The man was wearing gloves and a backpack, deputies said.
York Regional Police have released footage of several suspects involved in a home invasion robbery in East Gwillimbury while residents were inside.The incident happened in the area of Charlotte Abby Drive and Holland Landing Road on Wednesday around midnight, police said in a news release.Police say two people were home during the incident. The video shows the burglars wearing masks, dark clothing and armed with guns.Video shows the male resident held up a golf club but put it down once he saw t
Toronto police have arrested and charged two men and are seeking a third after a fatal fight in a west end apartment building on the weekend.Edwin John Redmond, 27, of Toronto, died in the assault in the building in the area of Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue W. early Saturday. Police were called to the building at about 5:48 a.m. Redmond is the city's sixth homicide victim of the year.In a news release on Wednesday, police said two men, aged 27 and 49, have been charged with second degree murde
Regina police say a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for two suspects wanted for first-degree murder. Police said Shedrek Samuel and Daniel "Juma" Drie Atem are suspects in a fatal shooting on July 29, 2023, in the 2100 block of Broad Street, blocks away from the Regina General Hospital. No information has been released on the man who died.Samuel, 25, is described in a police news release as five-foot-nine and about 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.Police describe Atem as being six-
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia prosecutors sought to knock down misconduct allegations against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Friday, calling her father to the witness stand to testify about his knowledge of her romantic relationship with the special prosecutor she hired to lead Donald Trump's case. Willis' father, John Clifford Floyd III, testified on the second day of an extraordinary hearing that could result in Willis and her office being removed from the case against the former pres
Toronto police have arrested a woman and are looking for a man after a stabbing inside a TTC subway station on Thursday afternoon.The victim, a man, was listed in life-threatening condition on Thursday night, according to police.Police said they were called to Wilson station at about 5:30 p.m.Toronto paramedics said the man in his 50s was taken to a trauma centre. Following the stabbing, the station was evacuated and subway trains bypassed it as police investigated. Bus routes were being diverte
Shirlene Napoleon Alcime, 42, is facing two counts of child neglect great bodily harm. But police said more charges may be coming.
Iain Packer says he made six trips with sex workers to woods where the 27-year-old's body was found.
TORONTO — Two Toronto police officers who opened fire at two men in an allegedly stolen car last June are now facing charges. Ontario's police watchdog says the two constables were near College and Dufferin streets on June 11 when they saw a Cadillac that had been reported as stolen. The Special Investigations Unit says the officers had an interaction with the two men in the car and fired their guns at them. The SIU says the car took off but ended up hitting a pole, and the men inside were arres
New York City police no longer believe that four of the suspects arrested and subsequently released following an assault on NYPD officers in Times Square fled the city on a bus to California, a senior law enforcement official told CNN.