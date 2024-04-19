Who are the jurors in Trump’s hush-money trial?

Twelve people have now been sworn in before the opening statements, which could happen early next week - CHRISTINE CORNELL/REUTERS

All 12 jurors in Donald Trump’s hush-money trial were finally chosen on Thursday after a lengthy selection process.

Opening statements could now be held as soon as Monday in the case, in which the former president is charged with falsifying business records and attempting to conceal a hush-money payment made to Stormy Daniels, the former adult film star, in the run up to the 2016 presidential election.

The jury selection process was fraught and complicated.

Dozens of people were dismissed outright after they told Justice Juan Merchan, the judge, that they could not be impartial towards the former president.

After that, seven members were selected earlier this week, but on Thursday two of them were excused after one raised concerns that they could be identified from media reports, while prosecutors suggested another member may have lied about a prior arrest.

On Thursday afternoon, seven more members were selected in rapid succession.

The 12 New Yorkers were picked from a group of 96 prospective jurors, who were presented with a series of screening questions that ranged from “Could you judge the defendant impartially?” to “Do you listen to podcasts? If so, which ones?”

For the first time in American history, a former president faces a criminal trial. The jury will decide whether he is guilty of the 34 felonies he is charged with.

So, who are the 12 people lined up for the task of finding the former, and possibly next, president guilty or not-guilty?

Here’s what we know about the jurors so far.

Juror number one will serve as the case’s foreman, meaning that he will act as the leader of the jury and speak for them. Ultimately his job will be to deliver the verdict once the trial comes to a close.

The middle-aged salesman originally from Ireland currently lives in West Harlem and enjoys doing “anything outdoorsy”.

He reportedly gets his news from a spectrum of outlets including The New York Times, the Daily Mail, Fox News and MSNBC.

When asked if he was aware of Trump’s other criminal cases, he responded: “I’ve heard of some of them.”

A married man who works in investment banking and lives in the Hell’s Kitchen area of New York City. He has an MBA in finance.

He said that he doesn’t hold any strong beliefs or opinions, he does follow the news. He sees Trump’s Truth Social posts via Twitter and follows Mr Trump’s former fixer, Michael Cohen on social media.

He told the court that he had not read any of Trump’s books but has seen quotes from The Art of the Deal. He said he believed Mr Trump had done some good for the US, adding “it goes both ways”.

Juror number three is a “young to middle-aged man” originally from Oregon but moved to New York five years ago.

The man, who is unmarried, is a corporate attorney who has worked at two prestigious New York law firms.

When asked about the case at hand, he suggested that he didn’t need to be a mind reader to determine Mr Trump’s intent.

He admitted, however, that he was not very familiar with all the allegations against the former president, saying: “I am actually not super familiar with the other charges. I don’t really follow the news that closely – a little embarrassing to say.”

In middle school, he is said to have enjoyed watching the US version of The Apprentice where Mr Trump was the host for the first 14 seasons beginning in 2004.

He gets his news from The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and Google.

The fourth juror is an engineer from the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

When asked how he was during the selection proceedings he replied: “I am freezing”.

He said he had no strong feelings about Mr Trump.

Juror number five is a life-long New Yorker that lives in Harlem.

She is a “woman of colour” and said that she has friends with strong opinions about the former president but that she tries to avoid politics and isn’t very interested in the news.

The woman works as an English teacher and has a master’s degree in education. She lives with her brother, a basketball coach, and in her spare times enjoys theatre and writing.

Her mother and godfather have both worked in law enforcement and are retirees of the NYPD.

She primarily gets her news from TikTok and Google.

Juror number six grew up in New York City and currently lives in Chelsea with three roommates.

She is a software engineer who works for the Walt Disney Company and in her spare time enjoys plays, restaurants, dancing and watching TV.

The woman said that she would be “fair and impartial” in response to whether Mr Trump’s candidacy for president would impact her ability to serve as a fair juror.

She gets her news from The New York Times and TikTok.

Juror number seven is a middle-aged man who lives on the Upper East Side as a civil litigator.

Married with children, he enjoys spending time outside with his kids and said that he has “political views as to the Trump presidency”.

While he thinks there were probably Trump administration policies he disagrees with, he doesn’t have “opinions about him personally”.

“I certainly follow the news. I’m aware there are other lawsuits out there”, he said. “But I’m not sure that I know anyone’s character”.

He gets his news from The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, New York Post and The Washington Post.

A retired wealth manager who lives on the Upper East Side.

Married with children, his hobbies include using a flight machine, skiing, yoga and meditation, which he does every morning.

He reads The New York Times and Wall Street Journal and watches CNBC and the BBC.

When asked if he had strong opinions or firmly held beliefs about Trump, or the fact that he is a current candidate for president that could prevent them from being impartial, he paused before answering yes.

Judge Merchan asked him again to be clear: ‘Do you have any opinions or beliefs that would prevent you from being impartial?’ ‘No,’ he responded.

A speech therapist with both undergraduate and masters degrees who lives on the Upper East Side.

She doesn’t watch the news too closely but does look at CNN, the New York Times, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

Asked about Mr Trump, she said: “He was our president. Everyone knows who he is. I do have opinions, but I do firmly believe I can be fair and impartial.”

A man who works in e-commerce for an eyewear company and enjoys spending time outdoors.

The man claimed he doesn’t really follow the news but said, if anything, he reads the New York Times.

He listens to podcasts on behavioural psychology.

Juror 11, a product manager, lives in Upper Manhattan.

Asked about Mr Trump, she told the court: “I don’t like his persona, how he presents himself in public.”

She drew laughter from the jury box when she said: “I don’t like some of my co-workers, but I don’t try to sabotage their work,” drawing laughter from the jury box.

Judge Juan Merchan asked her to repeat herself for the record, which she did.

“He seems very selfish and self-serving,” she added. “I don’t really appreciate that from any public servant.”

“It’s not not my cup of tea.”

Mr Trump’s defence lawyer Susan Necheles said: “It sounds a a bit like what you’re saying is you don’t like him.”

“Yes,” the juror responded.

A woman who has worked as a physical therapist for 15 years and lives in the Upper East Side.

In her spare time, she likes to run, play tennis, hike, paddle board and listen to live music.

She gets her news from the New York Times, USA Today and CNN.