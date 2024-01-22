Jury begins third attempt to sentence convicted killer Bessman Okafor
Jury begins third attempt to sentence convicted killer Bessman Okafor
Jury begins third attempt to sentence convicted killer Bessman Okafor
Arabella McCormack, 11, weighed 48 lbs. when she died in 2022
Following his arrest, Michael Banks allegedly told police about the letter, authorities say
His hand was swollen and his wife suffered “severe blunt force injuries,” officials say.
Police say Andrea Alarcon fatally shot her husband Ruben Alarcon, their daughters Scarlett, 9, and Emma, 6, before fatally shooting herself
Two brothers who filmed themselves torturing animals and "terrorised" residents in the Hampshire area have been jailed for a total of eight years and eight months. Siblings Kristen Cooper, 24, and Todd Cooper, 29, were sentenced to jail for assault, animal cruelty and possession of offensive weapons. Videos found on Kristen's phone showed the pair harming various animals during the night, which a vet called the "worst case of animal cruelty" they had seen in 24 years in the profession.
Joe Tacopina withdrew from representing the former president "on all matters" last week.
York police recovered 52 stolen vehicles valued at more than $3.2 million, resulting in 11 people charged, according to a news release Monday.Police said an investigation from October 2023 to January 2024 uncovered "a group of criminals" storing stolen vehicles in residential areas throughout York Region, the GTA and southwestern OntarioPolice issued six search warrants in Vaughan, Toronto, London, Cambridge and Bradford in December an January. As a result, 96 charges, including theft of a vehic
A former math teacher and basketball coach at St. Matthew High School in Ottawa will serve two years in a federal penitentiary plus two years probation after being found guilty of several charges involving female victims who were his students at the time.Rick Watkins, better known as Rick Despatie, will also be registered as a sex offender and must provide a DNA sample. His conditions forbid him from ever communicating with his victims, or to be within 250 metres of their residence for 10 years.
The Miami drugs war – a battle to control cocaine in the South Florida city – came out in the open with the “Dadeland Mall Massacre”, a daytime shooting in July 1979 that killed two mobsters, wounded two civilians, and terrified a mall-full of shoppers.
The shooting in the Chicago suburb was referred to as “a tragedy.”
Police said the gang members wanted to guard a man who was being treated at the hospital.
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A judge on Monday ordered court records to be made public in the divorce involving a special prosecutor hired in the election case against Donald Trump and others and accused of having an affair with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. The judge ordered the unsealing of the divorce case involving special prosecutor Nathan Wade after a request brought by a defense attorney who alleges an inappropriate relationship between Willis and Wade. The judge also put off a fin
Four people have been arrested and charged in the death of a Calgary woman whose body was discovered near Okotoks last March, according to police. On March 30, 2023, RCMP from Turner Valley and Okotoks found the body of Tara Miller, 37, near Highway 522 at 128 Street East. On Monday, 10 months into the investigation, police announced homicide charges against three men and a woman. One man is charged with murder while two men and a woman face manslaughter charges. The charges also reveal police b
Three children were rescued from the home, police say.
Relatives of men killed in Medellin after meeting local women for dates are now searching for answers.
The 33-year-old unknowingly walked into a fatal ambush, officials say.
Editor’s note: This report has been updated to indicate former President Trump is facing both federal and state charges. Joe Tacopina, one of former President Trump’s New York trial lawyers, offered an unfavorable prediction for his former client’s ongoing legal battles and contended it is “absolutely possible” Trump will be convicted in one of his…
The box was described as a “military locker-style container.”
Toronto police say one of their officers has been suspended with pay and is facing criminal charges after a woman involved in a landlord and tenant dispute was allegedly assaulted and robbed. Police say in a news release the dispute took place in December. They allege a man unlawfully entered a home, assaulted the woman and stole property worth more than $5,000. Investigators said Sunday they've charged Const. Edward Parks, who served the force for 15 years and was last assigned to its communica
Country legend’s sister, Stella Parton, was among those to criticise King for her behaviour