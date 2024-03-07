Jury convicts movie armorer of involuntary manslaughter in fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin

The woman in charge of weapons on the set of the Alec Baldwin movie "Rust," where a cinematographer was shot dead, was convicted Wednesday of involuntary manslaughter.

A jury in New Mexico took just over two hours to find Hannah Gutierrez guilty of the death of Halyna Hutchins in October 2021.

A 10-day trial heard how as the film's armorer, Gutierrez had been ultimately responsible for the use of live rounds on set – a red line across the industry.

Jurors had also heard how she had repeatedly failed to adhere to basic safety rules, leaving guns unattended on the set of the budget Western, and allowing actors – including Baldwin – to wave the weapons around.

"This is not a case where Hannah Gutierrez made one mistake and that one mistake was accidentally putting a live round into that gun," prosecutor Kari Morrissey told the jury in her closing argument Wednesday.

"This case is about constant, never-ending safety failures that resulted in the death of a human being and nearly killed another."

Hutchins was shot by a live round fired from the Colt .45 that Baldwin was holding in a church on the New Mexico set. Director Joel Souza was wounded by the same bullet.

Baldwin has repeatedly denied responsibility, insisting he did not pull the trigger on the gun, which should not have been loaded with a live round. His own involuntary manslaughter trial is expected in July.

Call for weapons ban

(AP)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty to new charges in 'Rust' film set shooting case

Alec Baldwin again faces manslaughter charges over shooting on set of Western movie

Alec Baldwin charged for 'recklessness' in fatal on-set 'Rust' shooting