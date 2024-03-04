Jury deliberating in trial of man accused of killing BPD officer
Deliberations are underway in the trial of a man accused of killing a police officer. Elliot Knox is charged with killing Justin Johnson and Baltimore City police officer Keona Holley in the early morning hours of Dec. 16, 2021. Both victims were shot multiple times about 90 minutes apart. Holley was shot while in her patrol car on Pennington Avenue in Curtis Bay. Johnson was shot six times in his back while sitting in his car on Lucia Avenue in Yale Heights.