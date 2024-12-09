Verdict reached: Jury finds Daniel Penny not guilty in NYC subway chokehold case

NEW YORK – A jury on Monday found former Marine Daniel Penny not guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the death of Jordan Neely, an unarmed homeless man who Penny placed in a chokehold onboard a New York City subway car last year.

Around 11:30 a.m. Monday, the jury told the judge they reached a unanimous verdict on the second count in the case, according to court officials.

The case surrounding Penny catapulted into the national spotlight after video of the chokehold went viral following Neely's death, which a New York City medical examiner ruled was caused by "compression of the neck."

Since then, it's been up to lawyers to debate whether or not Penny committed a crime when he continued to hold Neely in a chokehold, and after more than a month of expert testimonies and witness accounts, Penny was found innocent.

Defense attorney Steve Raiser said his team is glad the "nightmare" is behind Penny, and lawyers can now focus on a civil lawsuit brought against the 26-year-old by Neely's father over his son's death.

The trial against Penny been going on for more than a month, and until Friday, the jury of Manhattanites was weighing two charges against him: a more serious charge of second-degree manslaughter and the charge of criminally negligent homicide.

But around noon Friday, the jury said they were having trouble reaching a verdict.

Neely had been screaming at passengers before Penny put him in a chokehold for about six minutes to try to protect other passengers, the defense argued. But prosecutors argued Penny, 26, recklessly used too much force for too long, starving the 30-year-old former Michael Jackson tribute artist of oxygen.

Late Friday afternoon, the prosecution asked the judge to dismiss the more serious charge of second-degree manslaughter, which the jury said they were deadlocked on.

Former U.S. Marine Daniel Penny arrives with his mother Gina Flaim Penny at Manhattan Criminal Court at his trial for the death of Jordan Neely, man whose death has been ruled a homicide by the city's medical examiner after being placed in a chokehold on a subway train in New York City, U.S., November 19, 2024. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

How were the 2 charges different?

Second-degree manslaughter would have required the jury to find that Penny acted recklessly when he held Neely in the chokehold – that he knew Neely’s life was at risk but kept squeezing his neck, the prosecution argued.

Criminally negligent homicide would have required that the jury find that Penny failed to recognize that Neely’s life was at risk as he struggled to breath while being held in the chokehold, according to documents filed by prosecutors.

Why was the manslaughter charge dropped?

At the start of the trial, Judge Max Wiley instructed the jury they must agree on the charge of second-degree manslaughter before they could consider the criminally negligent homicide charge. If the jury found Penny not guilty on the first charge, both would be dropped, Wiley said.

But on Friday, the jury told Wiley they were deadlocked on the first count. Wiley told them they must keep deliberating, but they remained stalled.

That’s when prosecutors asked the judge to drop the more serious charge of second-degree manslaughter.

When the judge told the jurors they must keep deliberating, he reminded them of their duty to try to reach a unanimous verdict and the importance of considering others’ opinions, Raiser said.

What did the defense argue during trial?

During the trial, Penny's defense argued Neely was acting "psychotic" and threatened to kill people in the subway car. Penny stepped in to protect all the people onboard, several of whom Neely lunged at before Penny placed him in the chokehold, defense attorney Thomas Kenniff said. Passengers had no way of knowing Neely did not have a weapon on him, Kenniff said, and several passengers feared for their life.

The defense team also argued Penny's chokehold alone could not have caused Neely's death, and that Neely suffered an extreme sickle cell crisis on the train floor, blocking the flow of oxygen. However, a medical examiner testified Neely's death was caused by "compression of the neck," and not other health issues.

What did the prosecution argue?

During the trial, which began with jury selection Oct. 21, Penny was accused of recklessly disregarding the risk his chokehold would lead to Neely's death that day on the train car floor.

Prosecutor Dafna Yoran argued Penny should have known Neely's life was at risk as the minutes-long chokehold starved Neelyof oxygen. Yoran also argued Penny was unnecessarily reckless when he continued to hold Neely's neck long after Neely stopped posing a threat to passengers.

The prosecution argued Penny did not hesitate before placing Neely in a chokehold and failed to try to defuse the situation another way. Another bystander who came to Penny's aid offered to hold Neely's arms down so Penny could let go of Neely's neck, but instead Penny kept tight hold even after Neely's body went limp, Yoran told jurors.

"He used far too much force for far too long," Yoran said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Daniel Penny verdict reached as jury finds former Marine not guilty