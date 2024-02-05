Jury deliberations to continue Tuesday in Jennifer Crumbley case

Storyful

Two men were arrested after a skyscraper in Los Angeles, California was covered in graffiti, local news reported.Drone footage captured by Ted Soqui on February 1 shows numerous floors of the defunct development site Oceanwide Plaza covered in graffiti.The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said they “responded to a vandalism call” on January 30 in the area, where they “observed over a dozen suspects in the building, trespassing and possibly spray-painting on the building.”A majority of the suspects managed to flee the scene, the LAPD said. However, two suspects were arrested and issued citations.On February 1, the LAPD said they responded to another vandalism call in the area.“Central Division detectives are investigating this matter and will work to identify those responsible to make arrests,” the LAPD said.The Oceanwide Plaza, which the LA Times reported as “a $1-billion mixed-use project…that has been stalled since 2019,” is located opposite the Crypto.com Arena – the site of the 2024 Grammy Awards. Credit: Ted Soqui via Storyful