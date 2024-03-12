Jury finds man accused of killing ex-girlfriend’s fiancé guilty of murder
Alvarez was found guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend's fiancé, Mario Fierro, a beloved Cathedral Catholic high school teacher, three years ago in North Park.
The girl's mother and stepfather face multiple charges, jail records show
The man in Norway told archaeologists that he and his brother didn’t realize the significance of their find.
A 20-year-old man raped a 15-year-old girl after taking her out into the sea off Bournemouth beach on a busy summer's day, a court has heard. Gabriel Marinoaica, of Walsall, West Midlands, is standing trial on one count of rape and four of sexual assault at Bournemouth Crown Court. The alleged victim was in the sea with friends on 18 July 2021 when she started playing with a ball with another group in the water, prosecutor Ellie Fargin said.
VANCOUVER — Rescuers say a woman is lucky to be alive after being caught in an avalanche on Metro Vancouver's North Shore and being completely buried upside down for up to 20 minutes. North Shore Rescue says the incident happened Sunday at the south face of Pump Peak, about 24 kilometres northeast of downtown Vancouver. The rescue group says in a Facebook post that the woman was snowshoeing with a companion in the Mount Seymour backcountry when the avalanche struck and buried both. Rescuers say
The 60-year-old was reportedly using an ATM when an armed man approached him.
A jury found him guilty, Oklahoma officials said.
Lawmakers in D.C., Louisiana, Oregon, plus voters in San Francisco, have moved forward with justice reform reversals recently, showing a historic backtrack.
An American man was convicted of murder and other charges on Monday for brutally attacking two American women near Germany’s famed Neuschwanstein castle last summer and pushing them into a ravine, fatally injuring one of them. The Kempten state court also convicted the 31-year-old of attempted murder and rape with fatal consequences, the German news agency dpa reported. Presiding judge Christoph Schwiebacher determined that the defendant bears particularly severe guilt, meaning that he likely won’t be eligible for release after 15 years as is usually the case in Germany.
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police say they have laid nearly 20 charges against a man after he allegedly fled from officers in a transport truck west of Toronto while under the influence of drugs, a case investigators say was the latest of several alleged driving offences. Peel Regional Police allege the man nearly hit a pedestrian and ran several red lights in Brampton, Ont., on Sunday while speeding away from officers who were attempting to stop him for a traffic-related offence. Police say officers w
An infant was killed and the child's parents injured in an apparent attack by a dog at a New Jersey home over the weekend, authorities said. Middlesex County prosecutors and Woodbridge police said officers responded to the Woodbridge Township home shortly before 6:30 a.m. Saturday over a report of an unresponsive baby believed to have been attacked by the family dog. Authorities said officers found that the mother and child “had sustained serious injuries from the dog.”
Some seniors whose children are long grown are being asked to leave a lifetime of memories behind in their homes in Nova Scotia's public housing communities to make room for other families who need the extra space.Elaine Williams, chair of the Mulgrave Park Tenants Association in Halifax's north end, says efforts to make sure government-owned units are used to capacity are necessary, but wrenching."Some people you've never seen cry, some of our seniors cried over losing their home," said William
Stephanie Saeed was found in a Sheffield flat after the owner was alerted by the "strange smell".
An Indiana man was sentenced to 57 years in prison Monday for the murder of his 17-year-old neighbor, who was found buried in his backyard last year after she had been missing for more than five months, according to court documents.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government on Monday announced rules to implement a 2019 citizenship law that excludes Muslims, weeks before the Hindu nationalist leader seeks a third term in office. The Citizenship Amendment Act provides a fast track to naturalization for Hindus, Parsis, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Christians who fled to Hindu-majority India from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan before Dec. 31, 2014. The law excludes Muslims, who are a majority in all three nations.
Kyle Lewter, 36, who is active in the Republican Party and headed a local chapter of the Young Republicans, is accused of killing and sexually torturing David Walls, 54
Five cross-country skiers have been found dead after going missing over the weekend near Switzerland’s famed Matterhorn, Swiss police said Monday.
A band councillor on James Smith Cree Nation (JSCN) is angry that a convicted killer using an alias worked in the cultural centre on the First Nation following the Sept. 4, 2022, stabbing massacre."I couldn't believe this individual was in our community," said Deborah McLean in an interview."I almost puked, that's how awful I felt."Myles Sanderson murdered 11 people and wounded 17 others in the rampage. Earl Burns Sr., one of the victims, was McLean's brother. A coroner's inquest in Melfort exam
She said she couldn’t enjoy her bath because of his crying, officials say.
Christian Valdez, 35, was charged with attempted murder and felony assault
One of two teenagers accused of killing a British mother in Australia has pleaded guilty to murder. Emma Lovell was allegedly stabbed in the chest after confronting two teenagers in the front garden of her home on Boxing Day in 2022. The two teenagers, who cannot be named as they were 17 at the time of the incident, were charged with the murder of Mrs Lovell and the attempted murder of her husband.