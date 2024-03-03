Jury makes recommendations after Myles Sanderson inquest wraps up

After four days in a Saskatoon hotel, the coroner’s inquest in the death of Myles Sanderson wrapped on Feb. 29.

After hearing testimony from two final witnesses this morning, Presiding Coroner Robert Kennedy charged the jury just before noon.

Their mission was to confirm facts surrounding Sanderson’s death and make recommendations on how to avoid future situations from occurring. Any time there is an in-custody death in Saskatchewan, such an inquest is held.

The jury heard testimony from the emergency room physician that intercepted Myles Sanderson at Royal University Hospital after a high-speed chase that turned into a medical emergency.

Sanderson had been rushed to hospital after dropping to the ground, experiencing grand mal seizures consistent with a drug overdose. Experts would later confirm he had 10 times the lethal amount of cocaine in his blood. Combined with underlying hardening of an artery around his heart, a cardiac event was triggered.

“We didn't have any specific details as to the extent of the potential trauma, just the events leading up to his his cardiac arrest,” Dr. Willian Papenfus told the jury. “As soon as he arrived, we started to assume care.”

When Sanderson came into the ER, staff had no confirmation of his exact state.

“We'd heard that there was suspicion that he might have ingested a white powder, but they didn't document the details,” Dr. Papenfus said. “But there was just this thought that he might have ingested the powder, and then fairly rapidly deteriorated from what sounded like an excited state to essentially having a cardiac arrest.”

The final witness providing testimony at the inquest was Dr. Matt Logan, a criminal investigative psychologist working with the RCMP. He co-authored a post mortem behavioural analysis report on Sanderson, and has a background as an FBI-trained hostage negotiator.

At the beginning of the report, Dr. Logan outlined Sanderson’s early life experience.

“Growing up, he had a very difficult childhood. It was rife with abuse and instability,” Dr. Logan said. “He basically went from one home to another, from his mother's home to his father's home to his grandparents. And so here were a lot of things happening in his childhood that we would I would refer to as adverse childhood experiences.”

The report also referenced sporadic employment and Sanderson’s formal education reaching a portion of Grade 10.

“As a student, he was suspended and expelled a number of times and a lot truancy present where he just did not appear to be to come to school on many days,” Dr. Logan stated.

Substance abuse was a part of Sanderson’s life from age 13, including methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and alcohol.

“Probably the drug of choice in the last number of years, from everything I could ascertain was cocaine, and he used it considerably,” Dr. Logan remarked.

He also referenced a Psychopathy Checklist (PCL) that saw Sanderson score in the 90-94th percentile. Dr. Logan went on to describe him as fitting the definition of a mission-oriented offender, noting in part “they do not appear frenzied or manic, but rather hypo emotional, in spite of the extreme carnage that are creating.”

“We believe that he selected the victims in a way that was not typical, and we typically see somebody that has absolutely in the mind of a killer being wronged by that person,” Dr. Logan said. “In this case, we saw some victims that were selected for that reason, but many were selected because what the killer felt was an association with the Terror Squad.”

Previous to the police chase on Highway 11, Sanderson had lingered at a rural residence near Wakaw, where he eventually stole the truck at the centre of the RCMP pursuit.

“We are of the opinion that the Mr. Sanderson spent quite a bit of time on her property,” Dr. Logan explained. “He was also finding food in in the garage and the fridge in the freezer. That when he finally decided to make contact with the victim she was terrified.”

Dr. Logan believes the end target of Sanderson’s ‘mission’ was his common-law partner, Vanessa Burns.

As for the cause of death, he pointed to accidental overdose.

“It's obvious he caused his own death, but the question is, did he intend the actions to cause his death? And so in our belief, he was not taking the cocaine in order to to die, but he didn't care whether he died or not.

After six hours of deliberations, the six-person jury returned with their findings and recommendations, having processed four long days of information. They found Sanderson died at 4:39 p.m. on Sept. 7, 2022 at the RUH. Cause of death was found to be acute cocaine toxicity and the manner of death was deemed accidental.

The jury also made four recommendations, firstly to the SPS that they consider establishing a dedicated team tasked with arresting individuals subject to outstanding warrants.

The remaining three recommendations were for the RCMP to consider implementing mandatory enhanced driver training that includes the PIT maneuver; consider a review and policy of criteria in a high-speed pursuit in the interest of the safety of all involved; and to consider implementing additional training in the form of enhanced extraction techniques for the purposes of arrest takedowns.

Ryan Kiedrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The World-Spectator