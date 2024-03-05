Jury selection begins in trial of James Crumbley, father of Oxford school shooter

Associated Press

The South African navy was brought in Monday to help with a search for a 6-year-old girl who has been missing for two weeks in a case that has captured national attention, forcing police to ask people to give them space to work and stop encroaching on the operation and recording it on their cell phones. Joslin Smith went missing on Feb. 19 in the Saldanha Bay area on South Africa's west coast, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) north of Cape Town. Police, firefighters and specialized K-9 dog units have scoured sand dunes and scrubland near the informal settlement of shacks and small houses where Joslin lived.