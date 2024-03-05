Jury selection begins in trial of James Crumbley, father of Oxford school shooter
Jury selection is underway for the father of the teen convicted of killing four students at Oxford High School in November 2021.
Jury selection is underway for the father of the teen convicted of killing four students at Oxford High School in November 2021.
A Brazilian-Spanish tourist was allegedly gang raped in India and her partner attacked when they were camping during a motorcycle trip. Indian police have detained three men and are searching for four others accused of taking part in the attack on Friday night. Police found the couple, who are Spanish citizens, around 11pm local time on a roadside looking like they had been beaten, Pitamber Singh Kherwar, superintendent of police in Dumka in eastern India, told reporters.
The South Carolina woman pleaded guilty to an assault charge, feds say.
An Ottawa Catholic School Board (OCSB) principal is facing a charge of sexual assault for an alleged incident involving another staff member that took place last year.Court documents obtained by CBC News show Martine Mitton, 60, was arrested on Jan. 12 and charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of mischief.According to court documents, the alleged offences occurred in April 2023. According to the documents, Mitton is not allowed to contact the victim or visit any place they are k
The couple, who had been documenting their trip for more than 200,000 followers on an Instagram account, were found by a police patrol van which took them to a hospital, where the woman told the doctor she had been raped. The Associated Press generally doesn’t identify victims of sexual assault. The case triggered a nationwide outcry over one of India’s rampant problems: a decades-long struggle to curb rising sexual violence against women.
OTTAWA — Correctional Service Canada confirms Luka Magnotta, who made international headlines for the brutal killing of an international student, resides in a medium-security prison. A jury found Magnotta guilty of first-degree murder in 2014 for the killing and dismemberment of 33-year-old Concordia University student Jun Lin in 2012. Magnotta admitted to causing Lin's death, dismembering him and sending his body parts to political parties and schools with threatening messages. Experts testifie
TORONTO — A packed Toronto airport commuter train struck and killed a 14-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy Monday night, officials said, as investigators worked to piece together how the teens ended up on the tracks. "This is a tragic incident," said Martin Gallagher, the chief operating officer for Metrolinx, the provincial agency that operates the train between Toronto Pearson Airport and downtown Union Station. More than 200 people were on the UP Express Monday night headed toward the airport
Sherry Lee Heffernan fatally stabbed and shot her father and his longtime girlfriend at his Surf City, N.J., waterfront home
Authorities said the two men flashed hand gestures before the violent attack.
The South African navy was brought in Monday to help with a search for a 6-year-old girl who has been missing for two weeks in a case that has captured national attention, forcing police to ask people to give them space to work and stop encroaching on the operation and recording it on their cell phones. Joslin Smith went missing on Feb. 19 in the Saldanha Bay area on South Africa's west coast, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) north of Cape Town. Police, firefighters and specialized K-9 dog units have scoured sand dunes and scrubland near the informal settlement of shacks and small houses where Joslin lived.
Michael Austin Ford has been charged with arson of a vehicle of an organization receiving federal funds in connection with two incidents between 2022 and 2023
Toronto police are urging people to be careful around railway tracks after a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old were fatally struck by an UP Express train on Monday. Police were called to the the area of Eglinton Avenue W. and Weston Road around 10:05 p.m. on Monday, after receiving reports of someone struck by a train.When officers arrived, they found two people who were both pronounced dead at the scene. At a news conference Tuesday, investigators identified the victims as a boy, 16, and a girl, 14
Michael Meyden pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from accusations he drugged his daughter's friends with benzodiazepine last summer
"This celebrity asked to speak to the manager," Ripa said while sipping from her mug on "Live With Kelly and Mark."
He ended up in an emergency room at 5 a.m., cops say.
Tax season is here and with it, a new scam.The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre says the scam involves a text message, containing a person's name and personal information, that appears to come from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). "We received reports of a text message claiming to be from the CRA which actually included the target or the victim's social insurance number, advising that there is a payment due and requesting payment be sent to a provided phone number in the text message," Jeff Horncastle
The August 1983 murder of Susan Tice tore apart the Tice family and taught her daughter the lesson that "men used sex as a weapon."Christian Tice, who was 16 years old when her mother was killed in Toronto, spoke at a sentencing hearing Monday, saying she has been left with lasting trust and relationship issues following the "gut-wrenching, soul-shattering" loss. "This type of crime teaches you about a boogeyman, a monster, unknown, unseen, hiding, someone to blame," she said. "On a profound lev
The boy is the fifth child the K-9 named Kuno and his handler have located, Michigan authorities say.
Darel A. Galorenzo will serve between 9-15 years in prison for manslaughter charges, which was “three times” the state sentencing guidelines
The man was a convicted sex offender, Louisiana deputies said.
Seven men are now in custody in India for the alleged gang-rape of a tourist and assault on her husband, authorities said, in a case that has shone a new spotlight on the endemic problem of sexual violence against women in the country.