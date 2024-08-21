Jury selection underway for former YDC worker charged with assault
Victor Malavet, of Gilford, is facing several counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault.
Victor Malavet, of Gilford, is facing several counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing George Floyd, was transferred to a federal prison in Texas almost nine months after he was stabbed in a different facility, the federal Bureau of Prisons told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
Sarah Gonzales-McLinn spoke to The Star from prison in Topeka. She wants the governor to reduce her sentence because of the abuse that preceded her grisly crime and the ways she’s changed since.
Jake Loy, 19, has been sentenced to four years and eight months in prison following the 2022 crash that killed his 16-year-old friends
Police have been searching since 2021 for the Michigan mother of four
Four children were shot while they were driving around in a stolen car, Minneapolis police say The children were between 11 and 14 years old.
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A Milwaukee woman who said she was legally allowed to a kill a man because he was sexually trafficking her was sentenced Monday to 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to a reduced count of reckless homicide.
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Masked police officers in Romania carried out fresh raids early Wednesday at the home of divisive internet influencer Andrew Tate, who is awaiting trial on charges of human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.
NORTH VANCOUVER, B.C. — Police in North Vancouver, B.C., say homicide investigators have been called in after a woman and a child died from falling off an apartment balcony.
Three Florida residents have been arrested in connection to an apparent acid attack on a New Jersey woman who suffered burns to more than 35% of her body, according to a Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office press release obtained by CNN affiliate KYW.
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped charges against a man who was accused of fatally shooting a pregnant woman after she went to a suburban Kansas City mall to shop for baby clothes.
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Danish and Swedish justice ministers vowed Wednesday to go after organized crime leaders abroad, whom they say have been hiring teenagers in Sweden to carry out deadly shootings in Denmark.
Ellen Rachel Craig was sentenced to nine years for beating the toddler to death for failing to do her chores.
The 79-year-old London, Ont., woman convicted of driving her car into a troop of girl guides, killing an eight-year-old girl and injuring seven others in 2021, was sentenced Tuesday to two years less a day of house arrest, followed by three years of probation that includes a driving ban.Petronella McNorgan, a 79-year-old retired teacher, was convicted in April of one count of criminal negligence causing death and seven counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm. A publication ban is in pl
Wolseley, Sask., residents are mourning the death of community member shot dead on her 18th birthday.An RCMP news release says officers from the Indian Head detachment responding to a shooting at a home in Wolseley around 4 a.m. CST on Sunday. They found Windigo injured and she was pronounced dead by EMS at the scene. In a post on Facebook, Keilia's mother Kristen Windigo described her daughter as a beacon of hope, strength and positivity."Keilia was such an amazing daughter, sister, cousin, nie
No foul play was initially suspected when Herb “Peanut” Allen, 52, died suddenly in 2022, but arrest affidavits accuse his wife and and her daughter of murder
"Our utmost priority is providing support to the family," a spokesperson for Clifford Chance says
Assistant chief constable Stuart Houston said offences by police officers ‘damages public confidence’ in the force.
Joel Deering has been caught out in Coronation Street, but there's a catch.
Ex-police officer's own body camera footage used against him in criminal case
OTTAWA — The lawyer for "Freedom Convoy" organizer Chris Barber told a judge Monday that a court order banning honking in downtown Ottawa during the protest wasn't clear enough.