Jury sworn in for federal retrial of former LMPD Officer Brett Hankison
Jury sworn in for federal retrial of former LMPD Officer Brett Hankison
Jury sworn in for federal retrial of former LMPD Officer Brett Hankison
See the list of celebrities with ties to Diddy, some of whom were accused of wrongdoing, such as ignoring abuse or supplying Sean Combs with drugs.
Alyssa Lokits, 34, was fatally shot, and police allege a video shows 29-year-old suspect Paul Park following her
Five girls between the ages of 12 and 15 allegedly beat 64-year-old Reggie Brown to death in an alley on Oct. 17, 2023, authorities said
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. military trained him in explosives and battlefield tactics. Now the Iraq War veteran and enlisted National Guard member was calling for taking up arms against police and government officials in his own country.
The California Board of Parole Hearings reversed a decision made in August to allow the early release of Andrew Stuart Luster, a serial rapist who drugged young women in college bars in the late 1990s.
A former Canadian Olympic snowboarder and 15 others are facing criminal charges for allegedly running a drug-trafficking operation that shipped hundreds of kilograms of cocaine from Colombia to Canada and used violence — including murder — to achieve the group's goals, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Thursday.U.S officials said 43-year-old Ryan James Wedding — who competed for Canada at the 2002 Winter Olympics but had been living in Mexico — is the lead defendant in the case and
Alexander McCartney pleaded guilty to manslaughter earlier this year and admitted 185 other charges.
The infant’s mother is charged with murder and felony endangering the health and life of a child
A Lethbridge man who was accused of holding two women in his home and sexually assaulting them for days has been released from custody.Bernard Alonzo Gibson, 60, saw one set of charges stayed and pleaded guilty to lesser offences on the second set after the alleged victim died from unrelated causes. He was handed a sentence of 18 months, which he had already served at the time of his plea. In March 2023, Gibson was accused of confining a woman at his home for two days before she was able to esca
“It was the biggest explosion I've ever felt in my life,” Jazmine Walton says recalling the night she fired a handgun under her chin. Before January 8, 2023 the 23-year-old content creator lived with undiagnosed schizophrenia which haunted her daily life. She shot through her lip, teeth and nose but incredibly didn't pass out - but was in a coma for two weeks following two life-saving operations. Now she openly shared her battle on social media in a bid to inspire others to seek help.
A Waterloo, Ont., man is speaking out after his video of a woman ranting about the South Asian community went viral.
The CPS admitted it was wrong to close Jade Blue McCrossen-Nethercott’s case, saying it should have been taken to trial.
The incident was recorded in CCTV footage, according to an arrest affidavit.
Sara’s father Urfan Sharif, stepmother Beinash Batool and uncle Faisal Malik are on trial at the Old Bailey accused of the 10-year-old’s murder.
DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — A murder trial in the 2017 killings of two teenage girls was beginning Friday in the small Indiana town where the teens and the man charged with killing them all lived.
A former Team GB Olympic swimmer has been convicted of raping two teenage girls. Antony James, 34, was found guilty by a jury at Plymouth Crown Court of three counts of rape, three charges of sexual activity with a child, and two counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A convicted killer’s escape from a Pennsylvania jail last year has cost him his right to appeal his original life sentence, a state court ruled Wednesday.
Colin Gray, the father of the teenager accused of killing four people at a Georgia high school, knew of his son’s deteriorating mental state and his fascination with campus shootings, investigators testified Wednesday during a hearing that elicited troubllng new details of what led up to the rampage.
Fans are split.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal judge overseeing the election interference case against Donald Trump directed prosecutors Wednesday to search for and provide to the former president's lawyers any Justice Department information related to a separate investigation into Mike Pence's handling of classified documents.