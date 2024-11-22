Jussie Smollett 'ecstatic' as hoax conviction is overturned
The 42-year-old Empire actor alleged that he was attacked by two men in January 2019 - but his claim fell apart when the alleged attackers in turn claimed that the actor had hired them to stage the attack. Smollett was initially charged with a number of felonies connected with filing a false police report and, in March 2022, was ultimately sentenced to serve 150 days in county jail and two and a half years on probation. But on Thursday, the star's hoax conviction was overturned by the Illinois Supreme Court,...