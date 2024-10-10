Just 11 Throwback Pics of Mario Lopez from His Early Days — as He Turns 51 Today!

The actor and television host first came on the scene as a Disney kid back in the '80s

Mario Lopez/Instagram

It may be hard to believe, but Mario Lopez is 51!

The San Diego native first came on the scene as a child star in the '80s and was propelled into the stratosphere playing high school jock A.C. Slater on Saved by the Bell. He has since pivoted from acting and has made a name for himself as a noted television host and correspondent.

In his private life, the double-dimpled hunk is happily married to wife Courtney Lopez, whom he wed in 2012. The two share three children — Gia, 14, Dominic, 11, and Santino, 5.

Below, check out these 11 throwback photos of Mario Lopez as the actor celebrates his birthday on Oct. 10.



A Star on the Rise

Disney Mario Lopez

One of Mario Lopez's earlier gigs was starring on Disney's Kids Incorporated, which aired on the network from 1984 to 1993.

Throwing It Way Back

Mario Lopez/Instagram Mario Lopez and Fergie

While there, he also crossed paths with another future megastar, Fergie. In 2022, Lopez posted this deep-cut throwback of the two of them from their days on the show.

The Golden Years

Alice S. Hall/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Mario Lopez on Golden Girls

Following his days on Disney, the young actor continued his acting career with a guest role. Golden Girls. Mario played a character student of Bea Arthur's character facing deportation "Dorothy's Prized Pupil" — and recalled later to The View that he loved working with the "funny and awesome" cast.

The 'Saved By the Bell' Days

Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank Mario Lopez on 'Saved By the Bell'

His career reached new heights when he landed the role of A.C. Slater on the famed TV show, Saved By the Bell.

Getting Cleaned Up

Alice S. Hall/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Mario Lopez in 1991

The young stud is pictured getting groomed ahead of a Saved by the Bell taping in 1991.

Savoring the Moment

Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Mario Lopez as A.C. Slater

Hey, Preppy: Could this shirt be any more '90s?

Ladies' Man

Alice S. Hall/NBCU Photo Bank Young Mario Lopez

Curls on fleek, million dollar smile, dimples on display and killer arms. No wonder the girls were obsessed with him!

In His Modeling Era

Ron Wolfson/Getty Mario Lopez

Lopez struck a pose for famed photographer Ron Wolfson back in 1990.

Game Face

Ron Davis/Getty Mario Lopez in 2003

A smolder that would make Tyra Banks proud.

Hitting the Runway

Billy Farrell/Patrick McMullan via Getty Mario Lopez in 2007

In 2007, Lopez took his talents to the runway and walked at the 6th Annual GM Ten Event.

In His Correspondent Era

KMazur/WireImage Mario Lopez with Adriana Lima

Though he started off acting, Lopez has worked steadily as an entertainment correspondent for nearly two decades now. Above, the birthday boy is pictured interviewing Adriana Lima ahead of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2002.

