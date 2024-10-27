Just 15 Funny Job Tweets From The Past Week
Well, it's almost time for work again — but first, here are some funny job tweets that went viral over the last week.
1.
been working this job for a year and just learned today that i’m a supervisor?????? pic.twitter.com/9oRSAfTAsZ
— ʙᴇɴᴢ ᴘᴜɴᴀɴɪ (@soberthots_) October 21, 2024
SAG Awards / Twitter: @soberthots_
2.
Shit they be lying about the job! https://t.co/2XuuB85Z25
— Gripper (@Tr3_GK) October 23, 2024
3.
they hired a new person and im no longer the youngest person in the office pic.twitter.com/SAs1GLXtsn
— ❒ (@RlCKYRAGE) October 24, 2024
Working Title Films / Twitter: @RlCKYRAGE
4.
Whoever did this at my job needs to be escorted out by noon today pic.twitter.com/uZHd8WFu6I
— Mixx /G\ (@Ras_Mixx) October 22, 2024
5.
They said don’t even think about it 😭 https://t.co/EYY8oVD8k2
— Kiki Mordi (@kikimordi) October 25, 2024
6.
How your email finds me: pic.twitter.com/tuQiwXPuhV
— Hannah Al-Othman (@HannahAlOthman) October 24, 2024
7.
My wife thinks I'm at work …. My boss thinks I'm home sick …. These ducks think I'm fucking awesome because I have bread.
— Tony P. (@Tbone7219) October 25, 2024
8.
"We regret to inform you that..."You will regret you informed me.
— Taiwo Peters Adedamola (@otunba_teepee) October 22, 2024
9.
first time I ever did cpr as a med student I remember thinking in my head THIS IS WAY HARDER IN REAL LIFE THAN ON A MANNEQUIN WHY AM I SWEATING SO MUCH STAYIN ALIVE STAYIN ALIVE AH AH AH AH
— Josh Trebach, MD (@jtrebach) October 22, 2024
10.
11.
Adding ‘eldest daughter’ to my CV because it’s really a full time job and it ain’t easy
— saima. (@saimaaxb) October 21, 2024
12.
My coworker talkin bout she ain’t in the mood today OKAY me either what you sayin
— landonfrostt (@starcosmetics2) October 22, 2024
13.
this email could have been a bar fight
— 🌸🕷𝔞𝔷𝔪𝔶𝔱𝔥🕷🌸 (@azmythalauris) October 24, 2024
14.
my coworker and i have to decide which one of us gets dec 9th off and she went “it’s my husband’s birthday, why do you want the day?” and i had to admit in front of everyone “i’m gonna watch the last eras tour show at 4 am”
— auggie 🍂 (@T0RTUREDAUGUST) October 22, 2024
15.
Downplaying your weekend at work is a real skill. "Do anything fun this weekend?" "Not too much, caught up on some rest and shows and stuff.", whole time, I had the time of my life and had so much tequila over the weekend a lit match might actually ignite and end me 😂😂😂
— Alias. (@TheFliestPlane) October 21, 2024
Like reading funny tweets? Here are some that went viral just this weekend.