Just 3 In 10 Brits Still Think It Was Right To Leave The EU In Record Low

Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray demonstrates on the edge of Parliament Square across the street from the Houses of Parliament, in London, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. via Associated Press

Only three in 10 Brits still say it was right for the UK to leave the European Union, according to a new poll.

That’s the lowest support for Brexit recorded since 2016, when the EU referendum happened and the country narrowly voted (52% to 48%) to leave.

The YouGov findings were released on the eve of the fifth anniversary of the UK formally quitting the bloc.

The data also found that 55% of Brits think it was wrong for the UK to choose Brexit nine years ago.

And that number only increases when looking at the results from the younger generation.

Among those who were not able to vote in 2016, who are now aged 18-24, 75% say Brexit was a mistake compared to just 10% who say it was a good idea.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even one in six Leave voters (18%) now say it was wrong for the UK to leave the EU, although 66% of Leavers still think it was the right move.

Meanwhile, 88% of Remainers stand by their vote to stay in, compared to 7% who now think it was right to leave.

Overall, a total of 62% of Brits think Brexit has been a failure so far, with just 11% saying it was a success.

Dr Mike Galsworthy, chair of the anti-Brexit think tank the European Movement UK, said the survey shows voters are “becoming increasingly fed up with the negative impacts that leaving the EU is having on our country”.

He said being outside the European single market costs the UK economy £115 billion a year, and the public finances more than £40 billion a year.

He added: “We have seen soaring import costs, increased workforce shortages and reams of new red tape.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No wonder exports to the EU by our small businesses are down by 30%, and 20,000 small firms across UK have stopped all exports to the EU.”

He also pointed out that research from LSE shows a £27bn decline in exports sent to the EU – noting that sum exceeds the £22bn black hole Labour say the Tories left behind in the public finances.

He added: “Politicians must now face the facts – five years on, Brexit is still an ongoing accident, and its damage is far from done.”

It comes as Labour faces growing pressure to move closer to the bloc and set up a youth mobility scheme which would enable young people from the EU to live in the UK and vice versa.

However, prime minister Keir Starmer has already ruled out setting up such a programme.

In August, he said he was “absolutely clear” that the government wanted to reset relations with Europe.

ADVERTISEMENT

But he added: “We do not have plans for a youth mobility scheme but do have plans for closer relationship between us and the EU.”

He continued: “That does not reversing Brexit or re-entering the single market or the customs union.

“But it does mean a closer relationship on a number of fronts, including the economy, including defence, including exchanges.”

Related...