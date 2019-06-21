At just 7 years old, this Windsor golfer has already scored two holes-in-one

When Mason Garant was just five years old, he scored a hole-in-one at the Roseland Golf and Curling Club. Two years later, he's done it again — this time at the Essex Golf and Country Club.

It's an accomplishment which may seem unbelievable for his age — until you realize he's been golfing since he was just a one-year-old.

"I would prop myself on the coffee table at our house and I would try to swing the club," said Garant.

Two-hit wonder

Garant's first hole-in-one happened on July 20, 2017 on Roseland's "shortie" course — which has nine holes ranging between 65 and 120 yards. It's a good size for beginners or experienced players looking for quick practice.

The lucky swing happened on the final hole, spanning 95 yards.

Garant recalled using a driver on the shot, having no expectations of getting the ball in the hole. In fact, he was just trying to get it over the water.

"But then it went in the hole," he said. "I was really happy ... [My dad] was really happy for me."

For a five-year-old to accomplish such a feat is almost unbelievable. But it happened again on June 5, 2019 at the Essex Golf and Curling Club. It was on the 12th hole, which spans 80 yards.

And this time around, Garant — who used a pitching wedge — was purposely aiming for that elusive hole-in-one.

"I saw the green slope. So I aimed over there and it caught the slope and went in."

'A staple of the club'

Luc McCaw​​​​​​ has been coaching Garant for the past four years (or since he was three-years-old). According to McCaw, Garant has become a "staple" of the Essex Golf and Country Club. He's also the club's youngest member.

"He's here so much. Everybody knows him. He's such a fixture at this point." he said, adding Garant practices on the green even when it's raining.

"He's out playing five or six rounds a week."

Garant's rare accomplishment has even turned into a running joke within the club, according to his coach.

"Our entire professional staff combined has zero holes-in-one. Mason's just turned seven and already has two career hole-in-ones," said McCaw, adding reaction within the club is mixed between "disbelief" and "excitement."

"The membership is very proud of everything he does."

For Garant, golfing isn't just a recreational activity. He's also been competing in tournaments — and outperforming his competition.

"I was the Southeast Michigan tour champion. And I'm going to Pinehurst, North Carolina for the world championships."