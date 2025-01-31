Just 8% of Britons think Brexit has positively impacted their lives, YouGov poll shows

Jabed Ahmed
·3 min read
Just 8% of Britons think Brexit has positively impacted their lives, YouGov poll shows

Fewer than half of those who voted for Brexit can point to a positive outcome in any area, and just 8 per cent say that it has had a positive effect on them, according to a new poll.

On the five-year anniversary of Brexit, a new YouGov survey asked Britons what they thought the impact of Brexit has been.

The UK officially left the EU at 11pm on 31 January 2020, after three-and-a-half years of political wrangling that followed the 2016 Brexit referendum.

The YouGov poll found 31 per cent of the public believed that leaving the EU has been beneficial for “the control that the UK has over its own laws”. A further 21 per cent of people suggested Brexit has had a negative impact on British sovereignty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just over two thirds of the public (67 per cent) said Brexit has been detrimental to the cost of living, according to the poll. A further 65 per cent say it has had a negative effect on the economy, and 64 per cent think it has been bad for British businesses.

Notably, fewer than half of those who voted to exit the European Union in 2016 can point to a positive outcome in any area.

Fewer than half of those who voted to exit the EU in 2016 can point to a positive outcome in any area (PA)
Fewer than half of those who voted to exit the EU in 2016 can point to a positive outcome in any area (PA)

Only 23 per cent of Leave voters think Brexit has resulted in improved levels of UK international trade, the poll found. This was a key benefit touted by Leave campaigners during the referendum.

Leave voters are most dissatisfied with the outcome Brexit has had on immigration levels, with 50 per cent saying it has had a negative impact.

Most Leave voters say they haven’t felt any personal impact from Brexit (57 per cent), with most of the remainder evenly split between the 17 per cent who have felt a positive impact and the 19 per cent who feel negatively affected.

ADVERTISEMENT

The poll also found more than half of the public (52 per cent) think that Brexit has been bad for the NHS.

When it comes to the impact that Britons have felt from Brexit personally, just 8 per cent say that it has had a positive effect on them. Almost half (45 per cent) say that Britain leaving the EU has had a negative impact on them, while 38 per cent say they haven’t felt any impact either way.

Labour and Lib Dem voters were more likely to take a negative view of Brexit than their Conservative and Reform UK counterparts, according to the study.

The five-year Brexit anniversary has been celebrated by the Conservatives and Reform UK (Getty Images)
The five-year Brexit anniversary has been celebrated by the Conservatives and Reform UK (Getty Images)

The five-year Brexit anniversary has been celebrated by the Conservatives, with shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel saying it marked five years since her party “honoured the democratic will of the British people and got Brexit done”.

Nigel Farage, one of Brexit’s top cheerleaders, told his GB News show on Thursday: “I still 100 per cent believe it was the right thing to do.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Farage admitted he was “disappointed in the way it’s been delivered”.

Since coming to power, Labour has sought a “reset” in relations with the EU, but has consistently ruled out a return to either the customs union or the single market.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey used the fifth anniversary of Brexit to criticise the Conservative deal as “an utter disaster for our country” that had resulted in “farmers, fishers and small businesses” being “caught up in red tape”.

Latest Stories

  • Ex-Prosecutor Thinks Trump Is Accidentally Creating The Very Thing He Fears

    The president has “summoned the sleeping giant" with one move, said Joyce Vance.

  • Trump team details two phases of tariff threats on Canada

    The U.S. has revealed a two-stage tariff plan in which Canada and Mexico will face initial trade threats within days, then again face broader threats this spring.In summary, it's: maybe tariffs now, and maybe more tariffs later.The details emerged Wednesday at the U.S. Senate confirmation hearing for the person chosen to lead President Donald Trump's tariff policy, Howard Lutnick.It occurred as Canadian officials engaged in frantic last-ditch efforts to dissuade U.S. officials from imposing tari

  • ‘Does It Comfort Their Families?’: CNN Reporter Confronts Trump on Wild DEI Rant About D.C. Plane Crash

    CNN’s Kaitlan Collins confronted Donald Trump on his repeated suggestions that the deadly plane crash at Washington, D.C.‘s Reagan National Airport stemmed from governmental diversity, equity, and inclusion guidelines. Trump lashed out at Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden’s past administrations for the fatal collision Wednesday evening between the military helicopter and American Airlines flight. He also railed against former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, claiming he ran the Feder

  • Trump Fuels Crazy D.C. Plane Crash Theories With Insult to Army Pilots

    President Donald Trump had more questions than answers in his first social post following a mid-air collision between a passenger plane and a Black Hawk helicopter Wednesday night outside of Washington, D.C. The president had earlier confirmed via the White House that he been briefed on the situation, which saw a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter collide with American Eagle Flight 5342, sending both careening into the frigid waters of the Potomac River near Reagan Washington National Airport. Thou

  • Pierre Poilievre said he's 'not aware' of more than 2 genders. Now, gender-diverse Canadians fear the comments 'will create a really toxic environment'

    "These people are feeling threatened by this small percentage of the population who just want to live their truth," one Canadian says.

  • ‘ICE Barbie’ Kristi Noem Runs Into Pushback on Fox News

    Fox News host Laura Ingraham pressed Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem several times as to whether she would “go after” blue state governors and mayors who interfere with undocumented migrant raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, eventually telling her, “I’m asking a question because I expect an answer.” On Thursday’s The Ingraham Angle, Ingraham led off by showing clips of the Democratic mayors of Minneapolis, Chicago and Boston each saying that undocumented m

  • Trump Admin Trashes DEI... Then Orders DEI For Trad Wives

    Transportation secretary Sean Duffy sent a memo Thursday directing staffers to “give preference to communities with marriage and birth rates higher than the national average” when implementing the Department of Transportation’s programs and policies. Journalist Ken Klippenstein posted several screenshots of the memo on X. Effective immediately, the memo declared that staffers should move to mitigate the “unique impacts” of DOT programs on “families” and should prioritize “family-specific difficu

  • Jim Acosta Shares Trump's Spiteful Reaction To His CNN Exit With 1 Line Of Mockery

    The president responded to reports of Acosta's departure from CNN by calling the journalist a "sleazebag" and "major loser."

  • Senator Fights Back Tears Going After RFK Jr. on Autism

    Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan fought back tears as she confronted Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over his unwillingness to completely disavow past statements pushing the scientifically-refuted claim that vaccines cause autism—making a striking personal revelation in the process. The emotional moment came during the second day of Kennedy’s Senate confirmation hearings, which have been dominated by questions about the Donald Trump cabinet pick’s history of controversial health statements—especially arou

  • Ex-Trump White House Attorney Offers Unvarnished Take On Key Trump Pick

    Ty Cobb issued the bleakest of predictions.

  • Fox Host Delivers Reality Check About Trump’s Rough Start

    Fox News co-host Jessica Tarlov criticized the lack of competent leadership shown by the White House amid its confusing, legally murky actions, saying the rollout of Donald Trump’s agenda has been “complete chaos” and “is not being managed in any sort of orderly fashion at all.” On Wednesday’s broadcast of The Five, Tarlov reacted to the whiplash-inducing events over the last few days, which saw the administration earlier Wednesday ultimately reverse course by rescinding its order freezing feder

  • Trump administration revokes deportation protections for 600,000 Venezuelans

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Wednesday that the Trump administration has revoked a decision that would have protected roughly 600,000 people from Venezuela from deportation.

  • Border Czar Tom Homan Launches Borderline Racist Insult At MSNBC Host

    Homan ignored the poor optics of disparaging the host in his defense of Trump's immigration crackdown.

  • ‘Probably Did’: RFK Jr. Chokes When Pressed on His Wild Claim About What Causes Lyme Disease

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr. conceded Wednesday he “probably did” once say that Lyme disease is a “military-engineered bioweapon.” Kennedy’s answer came in response to a fiery line of questioning by Sen. Michael Bennet at his confirmation hearing to become Donald Trump’s health secretary. The Colorado senator—like his Democratic colleagues—asserted that Kennedy’s views on vaccines and diseases were too radical to lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

  • 30 metre-long B.C. fence along stretch of U.S. border sparks international investigation

    Update — Jan. 30, 2025: The Delta police department said the fence was taken down Thursday morning after the police chief's city manager met and concluded that it should be removed.An unguarded, black chain-link fence erected in B.C. along the U.S.-Canada border is now the subject of an international investigation and could be in violation of a more than 200-year-old treaty, according to one immigration lawyer.The fence, roughly 30 metres long, was put up at the end of English Bluff Road in Tsaw

  • Musk and allies have reportedly seized key HR office - and skipped past officials to send mass resignation email

    Musk has reportedly installed several allies in the Office of Personnel Management as he seeks to significant cut the federal workforce

  • Bernie Sanders Confronts RFK Jr. With His Anti-Vax Onesies in Surreal Senate Scene

    Bernie Sanders angrily attacked RFK Jr. over the sale of baby clothes with anti-vaxxers slogans being sold by a children’s health group that Donald Trump’s pick for health chief founded. The Vermont senator showed lawmakers at Wednesday’s confirmation photos of two baby onesies with the words, “No Vax, No Problem” and “Unvaxxed, Unafraid.” He then urged Kennedy to agree that, considering his insistence that he was not against vaccines, he would take the items of clothing off the market.

  • Alina Habba’s Hot Take On Who Actually Decides The Law Sparks Uproar Online

    Critics slammed the Trump White House counselor's comments on Fox News.

  • FAA Administrator Quit on Jan. 20 After Elon Musk Told Him to Resign

    The Federal Aviation Administration’s leader stepped down on Jan. 20, months after Elon Musk demanded that he quit. The move by Michael Whitaker means the FAA has no Senate-confirmed leader for one of the biggest crises in its history because he quit before Donald Trump took office. Whitaker ran the FAA for just a year but announced in December that he would step down on Jan. 20, as the new president was sworn in.

  • Opinion: Why This One Trump Move Proves He’s Just a Petulant Man-Child

    It’s week two of round two and we’re off to a rocky start. Lest President Trump’s faithful grow restless at the early slew of executive orders that did nothing to increase prosperity for the economically anxious, fear not: our invasion of Greenland is just around the corner, and nothing boosts federal spending like a shooting war. Thankfully, as they limber up for our potential conflict against a NATO ally, our military will now be safe from the bane of transgender soldiers honorably performing