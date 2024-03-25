Just 9% Of Brits Are Satisfied With Government's Handling Of Immigration In Another Failure For Sunak

Just 9% of Brits are satisfied with the government's immigration tactic, in a major blow to Rishi Sunak. CARL RECINE via Getty Images

Just nine percent of Brits are satisfied with the way Rishi Sunak’s government is handling immigration, according to a new report.

New research from Ipsos and British Future has found a staggering 69% of the public are dissatisfied with his attempts so far.

Only 16% of current Conservative voters, and 8% of those who backed the Tories in 2019, are satisfied.

This works out to the highest level of dissatisfaction in the history of British Future’s tracker, which started in 2015.

According to report, the number one reason for this unhappiness is because voters think the government is “not doing enough to stop channel crossings”.

And 51% of respondents said they were also dissatisfied because “immigration numbers are too high”.

It’s worth remembering that professor Brian Bell, chair of the government’s independent Migration Advisory Committee, said the rise in immigration is “the inevitable consequence of government policy’, according to the BBC.

The government’s flagship plan to deport so-called illegal asylum seekers to Rwanda is also yet to remove a single asylum seekers.

Fortunately for Sunak, the report found only a minority of voters see the upcoming general election as a fight over immigration – Tory voters see the NHS and the cost of living crisis as much more important.

It’s even less important for Labour voters – immigration does not even make their top 10 concerns for the UK.

But, the tracker did find that the Labour Party are more trusted than the Tories to have the “right immigration policies overall”.

Sunder Katwala, British Future’s director, said the findings showed “widespread public dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of immigration”.

He added: “Any Conservatives want tougher action to match tough words, while Labour supporters want more compassion alongside control.”

