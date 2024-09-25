'It's just disgusting': Sewage leak in El Dorado Hills may have contaminated Folsom Lake

A sewage leak in El Dorado Hills may have reached Folsom Lake, officials said Tuesday. Now, the El Dorado Irrigation District is testing the water and warning community members to stay out of Browns Reservoir for the time being. “We take any kind of sewage leak very seriously,” said Jesse Saich, a spokesperson for the El Dorado Irrigation District. “Those pumper trucks were there not only to help keep sewer service going, but also to take up as much leaked sewage as possible that that would have been getting into the creek.” El Dorado Hills resident David Michael said he was working in his garage Sunday night when he heard water rush into his neighborhood. He quickly realized it was sewage. “It was gushing water. Kind of like a waterfall. I thought it was a sprinkler broken,” he said. “It was just a massive amount, and it was brown with stuff floating down it.”