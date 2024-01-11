'Just like family': Lead vet tech protects animals who can't protect themselves in Seminole County
'Just like family': Lead vet tech protects animals who can't protect themselves in Seminole County
'Just like family': Lead vet tech protects animals who can't protect themselves in Seminole County
NEW YORK (AP) — Barred from giving a formal closing argument, Donald Trump seized an opportunity to speak in court at the conclusion of his New York civil trial Thursday, unleashing a barrage of attacks during a six-minute diatribe before being cut off by the judge. “We have a situation where I am an innocent man,” the former president protested. “I’m being persecuted by someone running for office and I think you have to go outside the bounds.” After a few minutes, Judge Arthur Engoron — who had
Pierce Brosnan headed out for dinner with his son, Dylan, and wife Keely Shaye Smith, and his son was the spitting image of a younger Pierce back from his James Bond days
Jennifer Lawrence noticed Robert De Niro's alleged discomfort at her rehearsal dinner and asked him to go home, she recalled in a recent interview.
"I got a letter from him apologizing for what he did, and saying that he loved me and wished me and my family happiness, and he wanted to help with that."
Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin described a frightening behind-the-scenes incident.
The baby and a 17-month-old were left alone for 37 hours, officials said.
A Chabad official said a cement truck was at the building to repair damaged walls following the discovery of the tunnel.
Hunter Biden’s daughter Naomi hit back at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) Wednesday, saying the lawmaker was “lying” at a House hearing her father attended Wednesday. Naomi Biden took aim at Greene over remarks the Georgia congresswoman made saying that Hunter Biden had “fled the scene” of a committee hearing room once Greene started speaking…
A Calgary mother whose boyfriend murdered her three-year-old daughter after the girl interrupted his video game delivered a powerful victim impact statement Thursday, telling her ex that she is "ashamed" to have ever known him. "I hope her face haunts you til the day you die," Helen Wordsworth told Justin Bennett at his second-degree murder sentencing hearing. Ivy Wick died of her injuries after eight days on life support in hospital in the fall of 2021. When she was admitted to hospital, Bennet
Ukraine has revealed that its Neptune anti-ship missile was first used to target the Russian frigate Admiral Essen, Navy Commander Oleksiy Neyizhpapa said in an interview with NV’s sister publication Ukrainska Pravda on Jan. 11.
Ashley Tea, a 32-year old millennial, says in the video, "I genuinely think millennials got to have a way better time than Gen Z does."
Actor didn’t hold back while discussing 1999 romcom with director Richard Curtis
A warning to Swedes to prepare for war from two top defence officials prompts accusations of alarmism.
The ASA has banned a Clavin Klein ad featuring FKA twigs as it "presented her as a stereotypical sexual object". The artist has responded to the ruling on IG.
He’s fueled lies about Barack Obama, Ted Cruz, Kamala Harris and now Nikki Haley not being natural-born Americans. What do they all have in common?
Virginia Giuffre previously alleged she had sex with the Duke of York three times between 1999 and 2002 in London, New York and on a private Caribbean island
To watch the Chiefs and Dolphins NFL playoff game requires a Peacock subscription. Just don’t watch it.
Despite the musician and reality star‘s denials they had a fling, Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler says she saw proof he was plotting to sleep with Kim Kardashian.
(Reuters) -Rental firm Hertz Global Holdings is selling about 20,000 electric vehicles, including Teslas, from its U.S. fleet about two years after a deal with the automaker to offer its vehicles for rent, in another sign that EV demand has cooled. Hertz will instead opt for gas-powered vehicles, it said on Thursday, citing higher expenses related to collision and damage for EVs even though it had aimed to convert 25% of its fleet to electric by 2024 end. CEO Stephen Scherr had last year at the JPMorgan Auto Conference flagged headwinds from higher expenses for its EVs, particularly Teslas.
NEW YORK — Donald Trump can’t personally deliver closing arguments at his New York fraud trial because he refused to abide by “reasonable, lawful limits” set by the court, Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron told his lawyers on Wednesday. After making the highly unusual request last week, the former president blew multiple chances to assure the court he’d play fair, thereby forfeiting the ...