I Just Learned What Home Alone Is Called In Different Countries, And It's So Much Better Than I Expected

Home Alone is the second highest-grossing Christmas movie of all time worldwide (first place goes to The Grinch, if you’re interested), so it makes sense that the film’s title has been translated into multiple languages.

However, according to a post shared to a maps-based Reddit forum, not all of the translations are literal.

One user shared a map which showed re-translated titles like Mom, I Missed The Plane (Italy) and Burglars Beware! (Hungary).

But are those true, and what’s the full list?

Yup ― it seems to be right

Though IMDb translates the Hungarian title back to Shiver, Burglars!, the rest check out.

Per the film site, the ones that don’t just translate back to “Home Alone” are:

France : Mom, I Missed The Plane

Argentina : My Poor Little Angel

Denmark : Alone At Home

Lithuania : One At Home

Croatia : Alone In The House

Poland : Kevin Alone At Home

Hungary : Shiver, Burglars!

South Korea : I’m Home Alone

Yugoslavia : I’m In The House

Vietnam : Stay Home Alone

Albania : Alone At Home

Algeria : Mom, I Missed The Plane

Brazil : They Forgot About Me

Bulgaria : Alone At Home

Cameroon : Mom, I Missed The Plane

Chile : My Poor Little Angel

Czech Republic : Alone At Home

Czechoslovakia : Alone At Home

Ecuador : My Poor Little Angel

Germany : Kevin - Alone At Home

Greece : Alone At Home

Iceland : Alone At Home

Italy : Mom, I Missed The Plane

Latvia : Alone At Home

Mexico : My Poor Little Angel

Morocco : Mom, I Missed The Plane

North Macedonia : My Poor Little Angel

Norway : Alone At Home

Peru : My Poor Little Angel

Portugal : Alone At Home

Serbia : I’m In The House

Slovakia : Alone At Home

South Africa : My Poor Little Angel

Spain : Alone At Home

Turkey : Alone At Home

Uzbekistan: Lonely At Home.

A lot of “poor angels” in there...

