I Just Learned What Home Alone Is Called In Different Countries, And It's So Much Better Than I Expected
Home Alone is the second highest-grossing Christmas movie of all time worldwide (first place goes to The Grinch, if you’re interested), so it makes sense that the film’s title has been translated into multiple languages.
However, according to a post shared to a maps-based Reddit forum, not all of the translations are literal.
One user shared a map which showed re-translated titles like Mom, I Missed The Plane (Italy) and Burglars Beware! (Hungary).
But are those true, and what’s the full list?
Yup ― it seems to be right
Though IMDb translates the Hungarian title back to Shiver, Burglars!, the rest check out.
Per the film site, the ones that don’t just translate back to “Home Alone” are:
France: Mom, I Missed The Plane
Argentina: My Poor Little Angel
Denmark: Alone At Home
Lithuania: One At Home
Croatia: Alone In The House
Poland: Kevin Alone At Home
Hungary: Shiver, Burglars!
South Korea: I’m Home Alone
Yugoslavia: I’m In The House
Vietnam: Stay Home Alone
Albania: Alone At Home
Algeria: Mom, I Missed The Plane
Brazil: They Forgot About Me
Bulgaria: Alone At Home
Cameroon: Mom, I Missed The Plane
Chile: My Poor Little Angel
Czech Republic: Alone At Home
Czechoslovakia: Alone At Home
Ecuador: My Poor Little Angel
Germany: Kevin - Alone At Home
Greece: Alone At Home
Iceland: Alone At Home
Italy: Mom, I Missed The Plane
Latvia: Alone At Home
Mexico: My Poor Little Angel
Morocco: Mom, I Missed The Plane
North Macedonia: My Poor Little Angel
Norway: Alone At Home
Peru: My Poor Little Angel
Portugal: Alone At Home
Serbia: I’m In The House
Slovakia: Alone At Home
South Africa: My Poor Little Angel
Spain: Alone At Home
Turkey: Alone At Home
Uzbekistan: Lonely At Home.
A lot of “poor angels” in there...